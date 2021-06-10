EAST NEW MARKET — Two East New Market residents have been arrested after a raid by the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force.
The task force searched the residence at 5941 Branch Road on June 9. Both Nancy Margaret Curtis, 35, and Elwood Edward Briggs, 46, were home at the time. Police seized 52 wax fold packages of a heroin/fentanyl mix, 24 empty wax fold packets containing trace amounts of heroin/fentanyl, a glassine baggie containing 7 grams of cocaine, three smoking devices, five cell phones and a digital scale, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.
Police learned Briggs was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant on a second-degree assault charge. He was arrested and held without bond.
Curtis was arrested and charged with various drug violations, along with three violation of probation warrants, police said. She also was held without bond.
The Dorchester Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Wicomico and Talbot County Narcotics Task Forces, Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group, East, Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. The operation was partially funded by the Dorchester County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative.
