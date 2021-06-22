CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man faces numerous drug charges after a police drug task force raided his residence on Friday.
Dorchester County Sheriff Jimmy Phillips said 43-year-old Tyuane La-Voy Johnson Sr. was charged after the June 18 search of a townhouse and seizure raid by the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force.
Phillips said Johnson was located in the residence on the 600 block of Wood Duck Lance, and a search discovered 18.1 grams of powdered cocaine, 16.3 grams of crack cocaine, 25.5 grams of marijuana, nine oxycodone pills, a broken digital scale with residue and $17,000 in illicit drug proceeds. Johnson was charged with numerous drug offenses and ordered held without bond.
The Dorchester task force was assisted by DCSO; Maryland State Police; drug task force officers from Talbot, Caroline, Wicomico and Somerset Counties as well as the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations. The Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force is partially funded by the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.