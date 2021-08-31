SNOW HILL — An Eastern Shore man is facing numerous child sex abuse and child pornography charges after police say they found alleged explicit digital images on his electronics.
Police arrested 37-year-old Bruce William Travers of Berlin on Saturday, Aug. 28, after executing a search and seizure warrant on his house eight days earlier. During their search, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation seized multiple electronics and several articles of children’s clothing from the house.
According to charging documents, Travers agreed to talk with investigators and admitted to possessing child pornography and using the articles of clothing to fantasize about children. Police said Travers denied having any sexual contact with children.
A forensic investigation of the seized electronics confirmed Travers was the owner and user of the devices. He is also the sole occupant of the house where the devices were located, police said.
Police reports indicated multiple children under the age of 10 were depicted performing sexual acts in the photos.
Maryland State Police charged Travers with 34 total counts, including four charges related to sex abuse of a minor and 30 child porn charges, of which 15 are felony charges and 15 are misdemeanor charges.
The Worcester County State’s Attorney could not be reached for comment.
Travers is being held without bond in a local detention center. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 21 in the Worcester County District Court in Snow Hill. He could not be reached for comment, and his defense counsel had not yet been listed in court records.
