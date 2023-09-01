EASTON — An Easton woman is facing numerous charges of theft, identity fraud and forgery after allegedly forging checks in the name of a man she served as a caretaker for.
Nancy P. Guiseppe, 71, is charged with felony theft and fraud of $1,500 to under $25,000, 68 counts of forgery and other smaller amount theft and fraud charges in connection with several incidents in 2020.
In December 2022, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a caretaker, identified as Guiseppe, forging checks in a victim’s name and cashing them. The victim, who was cared for by Guiseppe, died in 2020.
A family member of the victim told police that Guiseppe had written herself a large check from the victim’s checkbook for an unknown reimbursement and falsified numerous other checks by forging his signature, according to charging documents.
Guiseppe reportedly attempted to cash another large check from one of the victim’s accounts into a different bank account around the time of his death, but the transaction was stopped, the family member told police.
After the victim’s death, family members noticed his checking account had a negative balance, according to charging documents.
Deputies who investigated the checks noted that the signatures on certain checks were different from a check previously signed by the victim.
Police said Guiseppe was served with a criminal summons on July 21. She is scheduled for a trial in Talbot County District Court on Oct. 16, according to online court records.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact sheriff’s Cpl. Faggert at 410‐822‐1020 or email at sfaggert@talbotcountymd.gov.
