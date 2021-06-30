EASTON — The Easton man accused of raping a child several times between 2016 and 2020 freely waived his right to a jury trial on Wednesday.
Carlos E. Lopez-Cruz, 37, who faces charges of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault and sexual abuse of a minor, elected to waive his right to a jury trial at his virtual pretrial hearing. A five-day jury trial in the Talbot County Circuit Court was originally scheduled to occur at the end of July, according to online court records.
In August 2020, detectives from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint filed by a young girl, later identifying Lopez-Cruz as the subject and accused rapist.
The complaint alleged that Lopez-Cruz had forced himself on the child and performed oral sex on her at least four times since she was 9 years old, police said. Charging documents also indicated that in two of those times, Lopez-Cruz woke the girl up by allegedly pulling her pants down and raping her while she was sleeping in her bedroom.
Lopez-Cruz has been held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center since August 31, 2020. A status conference in January 2021 dismissed four of his sex-related charges and one charge of second-degree assault.
He has no known criminal record.
Lopez-Cruz’s attorney Holland Brownley spoke to the court on behalf of her client Wednesday morning, saying he was prepared to waive his right to a jury trial, instead accepting a plea agreement. With the help of a Spanish interpreter, Talbot Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe affirmed that Lopez-Cruz was able to understand his decision.
Moving forward, Brownley wants to “speed it up,” saying that Lopez-Cruz was prepared to have a plea hearing set as soon as could be arranged. Deputy state’s attorney Ellen Grunden also confirmed that Lopez-Cruz accepted the state’s plea offer.
Lopez-Cruz remains held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center. His plea hearing is scheduled for July 27 at 9 a.m.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
