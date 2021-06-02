EASTON — An Easton man is facing burglary, assault and property destruction charges after allegedly entering the home of his ex-girlfriend without consent, police said.
Tyron Green, 37, is accused of entering the home of ex-girlfriend Taranisha Hynson, 46, threatening her and damaging her property during an incident in the evening on Sunday, May 16. Reports indicated that Easton Police had been called to the residence for a separate incident earlier in the day involving Green’s missing wallet.
When Easton Police arrived at Hynson’s home, Green was standing over her and was observed to be angry, according to police reports. Hynson stated that Green had forced his way into the house by opening a locked sliding glass door, then held a butcher's knife over her head.
Officers asked Green to show them his hands, which were observed to be empty, and his fingers were bleeding for unknown reasons. The knife was later observed to have blood on it, police said. There was no damage to the door. Hynson was not injured.
According to police, Hynson claimed the argument started over comments Green made to her 16-year-old daughter. She reported that Green made verbal comments to her daughter, who allegedly recorded the conversation on her phone, police said.
Green told officers that he had been staying at Hynson’s house since Friday, May 14 and that he believed Hynson’s daughter was away at the time. According to police reports, Green stated that he left his wallet on a side table in the living room, and the wallet was reported missing to the Easton Police Department on Sunday morning.
Hynson’s daughter returned home over the weekend, Green stated. He reported that he does not have a good relationship with her.
During questioning, Hynson stated that Green was advised to not return to her house following the incident earlier on Sunday. Green denied being told to not come back, but the officer who spoke with Green earlier in the day had advised him to not return, according to police.
Hynson refused to apply for charges against Green that night, stating that she wanted the incident “left alone” to avoid drama from Green’s family, according to police.
Police reports indicate that the following Wednesday, Hynson met with Easton Police to press charges for the incident. Hynson reported that Green damaged a laptop and kicked a hole in her bathroom door. She also stated she found Green’s wallet and returned it to his aunt.
An arrest warrant was issued for Green on May 20. The warrant was served on May 26 and Green was taken into custody at the Talbot County Detention Center, where he’s being held without bond, police said.
Green is charged with first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, home invasion, first- and second-degree assault and two counts of malicious property destruction under $1,000, according to online court records. Green is expected to appear in court on June 22 for a preliminary hearing.
