EASTON — The Easton man charged with assault and illegal firearm possession in connection with a fight with his 21-year-old son in February was released on bond Wednesday morning.
Russell Sankovich, 49, was released on a $75,000 unsecured personal bond Wednesday after his defense attorney Creston Smith requested a waiver of the preliminary hearing in the Talbot County District Court.
A preliminary hearing is a court proceeding held to determine if probable cause exists to charge someone with a crime. For many defendants who elect to waive preliminary hearings in the county district court, the charges against them are then forwarded to the circuit court.
Following the request to waive the hearing, Smith asked the court to reconsider Sankovich’s pretrial release conditions. Sankovich was arrested in early February and has been held without bond since his arrest.
The charges against Sankovich stem from what Smith called an alcohol-filled argument between father and son, which occurred around 2 a.m. on Feb. 6.
According to the police report, a 911 call reported multiple physical altercations between Sankovich and his 21-year-old son that night. During one fight, Sankovich allegedly pulled a gun out and pointed it in his son’s direction. Responding officers did observe a bullet hole in the floor of the room.
Smith asked District Court Judge Karen Ketterman to consider home detention and electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet for Sankovich so that he could attend an intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment program.
Smith asserted that the victims, Sankovich’s 21-year-old son and a 19-year-old woman in the home at the time, had no right or reason to be at Sankovich’s home, making it an acceptable place for him to serve home detention prior to trial.
Smith added that he didn’t think Sankovich was a flight risk and that he had no weapons in the home.
In his own comments to the court, Sankovich stated that he learned a lot from his time in an inpatient addiction treatment center, and that he didn’t realize how bad things had gotten for him. He added that he had no plans or wants to drink again, saying that almost all of the issues in his life were caused by his drinking.
After hearing from Sankovich, Ketterman ordered that he be released on a $75,000 unsecured bond and be under the supervision of the detention center’s pretrial services. Sankovich is on home detention and is expected to attend intensive outpatient treatment and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as directed. He is also prohibited from using alcohol or drugs and from possessing a firearm.
The top priority for Sankovich is treatment, Ketterman said.
Sankovich is charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and using a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.
No additional court hearings have been set.Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
