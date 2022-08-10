EASTON — Officers from the Easton Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Easton man Monday in connection to a stabbing over the weekend.
On Sunday, several EPD officers responded to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for a reported stabbing. Police identified the victim as a 21-year-old Easton man.
Minimal information was obtained from the victim and the friend who drove him to the hospital, police said.
Through further investigation, officers learned that the victim was at a party when a fight broke out and he was stabbed.
After arriving at the hospital in Easton, the victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Jose Tovar-Tovar, 37, of Easton, was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed the victim.
Police arrested Tovar-Tovar on Monday and transported him to the Talbot County Detention Center, where a district court commissioner ordered him held without bond.
Online court records showed that a district court judge set his bail at $10,000 during a hearing Tuesday, but did not indicate that he had been released yet.
Tovar-Tovar is charged with felony first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 6 in the Talbot County District Court.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.