EASTON — Following an investigation by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, an Easton man is now facing charges of attempted poisoning and assault in connection to an early 2021 incident.
Darren Stafford, 37, is charged with attempted poisoning, contaminating food or drink, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in connection to an incident involving a woman in March 2021.
TCSO deputies responded to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton around 5:30 p.m. on March 14, 2021 for a report of a possible poisoning.
The victim told police that she met Stafford online in February 2021 and the two arranged to meet up at Stafford’s Easton residence on March 13.
According to the police report, the victim said after arriving at his home, Stafford cooked and made her a plate of rice, chicken and shrimp, but did not eat anything himself.
The victim said that Stafford later went to sleep, but she was unable to sleep. The following morning, she told police that she felt her heart pounding and that her legs were wobbly.
She told police that later that morning, she ate another plate of rice, chicken and shrimp and noted that the rice tasted chalky, almost as if it were burnt.
The woman, who was feeling unwell, left Stafford’s home and was able to drive herself to the hospital. According to the police report, the woman experienced difficulty speaking and breathing, burning in her chest and throat, a hot sweat and involuntary movements.
The victim told police at the hospital that she believed the incident revolved around Stafford wanting to have sex with her.
She also told officers that she took a cup of the rice that might have been poisoned, which was taken by police as evidence.
Test results for the woman’s blood and the cup of rice later revealed the presence of eutylone, a Schedule I controlled substance.
Stafford was arrested on Sept. 6 and released on a $40,000 unsecured personal bond on Sept. 7. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Talbot County District Court on Oct. 3.
