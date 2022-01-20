EASTON — An Easton man is facing charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and trespassing after allegedly masturbating in front of employees at the U-Haul storage unit facility on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Officers from the Easton Police Department were dispatched to the U-Haul storage unit facility on Mulberry Drive in reference to an unwanted person. While responding, the officers were informed that the person had since left the property, police said.
Police then received a call from the Quality Inn stating that a male matching the description of the person at the U-Haul facility — later identified as Allen Gantt, 38, of Easton — was now in their lobby causing a disturbance.
According to police, Gantt was “irate” and yelling at staff, who told him to quiet down several times. He continued to yell and scream, disturbing multiple patrons before being taken into custody for disorderly conduct, police said.
Employees from U-Haul also met with officers to discuss Gantt’s behavior on their property. The employees told police that they had asked Gantt to leave the property several times, which he refused to do.
Gantt then reportedly went into a bathroom area and left the door open behind him. When employees returned to tell him to leave again, they observed him masturbating “for all employees to see,” police said.
Gantt was then taken to the Talbot County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and trespassing on private property, all of which are misdemeanor charges. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured personal bond the same day.
He is scheduled to appear in the Talbot County District Court for a trial on March 22.
According to online court records, Gantt has previously been charged for burglary and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.