CAMBRIDGE — An Easton man is in custody and charged with murder after a shooting that killed a Cambridge teen and injured another person on Sunday afternoon in Cambridge.
Cambridge police said Jai’Choaun D. Woolford, 25, was arrested by officers responding to a shooting on Nov. 7 that fatally injured 18-year-old Jihad Y. Brown and wounded another victim.
Officers on routine patrol on the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue about 12:52 p.m. heard gunshots in the area, according to Cambridge Police Department spokesman Capt. Justin Todd.
The officers proceeded to the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue where they saw a male with a gun shooting and then running from the scene, Todd said.
Officers gave chase to the subject on foot and apprehended him in the 400 block of Oakley Street.
Todd said officers found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene, and the victim was flown by Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he later died of his injuries.
There was a second victim who was shot in the arm who arrived at the emergency room shortly after the shooting. He was treated and released.
Woolford was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder along with other related charges. He is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
