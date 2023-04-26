CAMBRIDGE — An Easton man was arrested Tuesday, April 18, in Cambridge on numerous child pornography charges.
Thomas William Nash, 30, is charged with 45 counts of possession of child pornography stemming from an alleged child sexual abuse incident reported to police in late December.
Cambridge Police said that they received a report of Nash inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl on Dec. 22.
CPD said further investigation determined the inappropriate behavior began in September and continued through December.
Multiple charges were filed against Nash in late January in connection to the child sexual abuse case, including sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree child abuse, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
Nash was arrested on Jan. 28 and ordered held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
In early February, CPD officers were alerted to several images depicting child pornography found on Nash’s portable PlayStation device.
Police searched the device about two weeks later and found 60 pornographic photos containing images of female juveniles ranging in age from 2 years old to 15 years.
Police said the images were downloaded between January 2011 and August 2012, when Nash was between 19 and 20 years old.
After an April 18 initial appearance on the child pornography charges, Nash was ordered to remain held without bond in the county detention center.
Nash is set to appear for a district court trial in the child pornography case on June 5.
The child sexual abuse case is set for a trial in Dorchester County Circuit Court on Aug. 16.
