EASTON — An Easton man was found guilty of second-degree assault during a plea hearing Thursday, Oct. 27, following a physical fight with his son in February.
Talbot Circuit Court Judge Stephen Kehoe found Russell Sankovich, 49, guilty of second-degree assault and granted him probation before judgment on one count of illegal possession of a regulated firearm. Sankovich entered an Alford plea to the two counts, meaning he did not admit guilt, but acknowledged that the state likely had enough evidence for a conviction had the case gone to trial.
The case against Sankovich stemmed from a 911 call made by a young woman around 2 a.m. Feb. 6. During the call, the woman told dispatchers that Sankovich’s son was holding Sankovich down and that the son could be heard yelling that his father had a gun.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home and found Sankovich’s son in the hallway bleeding from his head. The son told police that his father had shot him in the head. Officers found Sankovich nearby with severe facial injuries.
The young woman who made the 911 call told police that the father and son were fighting in the kitchen and were hitting each other with closed fists. The father separated himself from the altercation and went to a back bedroom. His son then entered the room, and another physical fight began on the bed after the two started arguing again.
The caller told police that she had dumped water on the two in an attempt to break the fight up. She was able to break up the fight, and was sitting on top of the son on the floor, away from the bed, to keep the two apart.
The caller then told police that Sankovich, who was still on the bed, grabbed a small silver gun and pointed it down at the ground to the right of her head and level with her ear before firing it.
Officers did observe a bullet hole in the floor of the room.
Sankovich later told officers that he did fire a gun, which officers later identified as a Bond Arms Snake Slayer, a Derringer-type pistol. Police also observed only one discharged round in the upper chamber of the gun.
During the plea hearing, prosecutor Kristina Arriaga Sutley said that Sankovich was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior disqualifying conviction in 1994. She added that Sankovich’s son needed several staples on his head after the injury sustained during the fight, and that the shot fired may have grazed the top of his head.
Sankovich’s defense attorney Creston Smith disputed the allegation of the bullet grazing Sankovich’s son’s head.
Sutley recommended a sentence within the guidelines — a range of three months to four years based on the seriousness of the son’s injuries. She emphasized that the situation could’ve been much worse with more severe injuries or even death, especially considering the heavy intoxication of Sankovich and his son and the poor judgment they showed.
Smith acknowledged that the assault was fueled by alcohol abuse by both involved parties. However, Sankovich has faced the fact that he has a serious alcohol problem, he said. He detailed the steps Sankovich had taken in treatment over the past eight months, and said that he didn’t think Sankovich had any intent of stopping his recovery.
Smith argued that Sankovich should receive credit for time served from the date of his arrest because he was under GPS monitoring through the detention center, and that Sankovich had already served a sentence within the length recommended by the guidelines. He asked the court to consider allowing Sankovich to earn a probation before judgment for the assault charge.
He also requested a probation before judgment on the firearm possession charge, pointing out that the conviction that prohibited Sankovich from owning a firearm had occurred before the conviction was deemed disqualifying under state law.
Sankovich spoke briefly before sentencing, telling the court that he was taking recovery seriously and addressing his problem was going to save his life.
For the second-degree assault charge, Kehoe handed down a sentence of four years and suspended all but 264 days — the length of time Sankovich had spent in detention center custody — and gave him credit for the time served. Sankovich was granted probation before judgment for the illegal possession of a firearm charge.
Following his release from detention center custody, Sankovich was placed on 18 months of supervised probation and was ordered to attend four self-help meetings weekly for 26 weeks. The meetings will help Sankovich in achieving one year of sobriety — a critical time, Kehoe said.
