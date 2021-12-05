CAMBRIDGE — The Easton man charged with murder after a shooting in Cambridge on Nov. 7 was indicted by a grand jury, according to Dorchester County State’s Attorney Bill Jones.
The case against Jai’Choaun D. Woolford, 25, of Easton, has been filed in the Dorchester County Circuit Court.
The district court case against Woolford charged him with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the Greenwood Avenue shooting in Cambridge on Nov. 7.
Officers on routine patrol on the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue about 12:52 p.m. heard gunshots in the area, Cambridge Police Capt. Justin Todd said.
The officers proceeded to the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue where they saw a man with a gun shooting and then running from the scene, Todd said.
Police gave chase to the subject on foot and apprehended him in the 400 block of Oakley Street, later identifying him as Woolford.
Todd said officers found 18-year-old Jihad Y. Brown lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue. He later died of his injuries at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Another victim was shot in the arm, police said. They did not release his identity.
Woolford continues to be held in the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.