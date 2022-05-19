EASTON — The Easton man accused of murdering his 91-year-old neighbor in February 2021 was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday, May 16.
Circuit Judge Charles Carey Deeley Jr. sentenced Charles John Smullen, 47, to the maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole — a punishment Deeley described as commensurate with the offense.
Smullen entered an Alford plea for the first-degree murder charge. An Alford plea does not require a defendant to admit guilt, but acknowledges there’s likely enough evidence for a conviction had the case gone to trial.
Smullen was charged with first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, robbery, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment following the death of his neighbor, 91-year-old Richard Brunkhorst, on Feb. 9, 2021.
Officers from the Easton Police Department were dispatched to a home on Tred Avon Avenue just after 9 p.m. to perform a welfare check on Brunkhorst after his daughter was unable to reach him, which was unusual, she said.
When police entered the home, they found Brunkhorst lying on the floor in a pool of blood with numerous facial and head injuries. They also observed injuries to his hands and arms that appeared consistent with defensive wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 p.m.
When searching the house the night of the murder, officers found there had been a struggle, noting overturned furniture, buttons that appeared to be from Brunkhorst’s shirt, and vintage rifles and bayonets scattered across the floor, along with weaponry racks that seemed to be missing rifles.
One of Brunkhorst’s neighbors told officers that he had seen Brunkhorst and his son Paul arrive at the home together earlier in the day, and Paul left shortly before 5 p.m. Around 6:30 p.m., the neighbor saw a white male in a gray sweatshirt get into Brunkhorst’s car and drive off. Police then put out a lookout notice for Brunkhorst’s car to law enforcement agencies and reported it stolen.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police found Smullen driving Brunkhorst’s car hours later on U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Police found four antique rifles and a bayonet in the vehicle.
Smullen also reportedly had dried blood on his gray sweatshirt, his jeans and on the shoestring of his shoes. He was arrested just after midnight on Feb. 10, 2021, and was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center.
During the course of the investigation, police also found a note with Smullen’s full name, a phone number and an address on it on Brunkhorst’s kitchen table. The residents at that address told police that Smullen hadn’t been there for a few days, but that he had mentioned knowing an older man with some rifles he wanted.
Another individual interviewed by police stated that on the day of the murder, Smullen had come to his house looking for drugs and sold him antique rifles.
An autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Feb. 10, 2021, revealed that Brunkhorst died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head and neck, suffered a subdural brain hemorrhage and had fractured bones and cartilage. Asphyxiation could not be ruled out. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide.
A forensic analysis of evidence found Smullen’s DNA on Brunkhorst’s hands and Brunkhorst’s blood on Smullen’s hoodie and jeans.
Prior to sentencing, Deeley heard from Brunkhorst’s son Paul, who shared details of the time he spent with his dad earlier that day.
The two went to doctor’s appointments and sorted out Brunkhorst’s new car registration before Paul left for the day around 4:45 p.m.. He recalled his dad saying he was going for a walk and waving goodbye as he left.
“Little did I know that would be the last goodbye,” Paul said.
Paul also remembered coming back to the home on Tred Avon Avenue — a place he always considered a safe haven — later that night and seeing it surrounded by law enforcement.
Brunkhorst was an outstanding parent, Paul said, and he and his sister miss their dad every single day.
Paul said that even after over a year, he has yet to unpack the trauma of the murder, describing it as “inconceivable, unbelievable, tragic.” His father’s passing is the end of an era, Paul added, and Brunkhorst will be “sorely missed” by everyone.
Talbot County State’s Attorney Scott Patterson urged the court to impose a life sentence for Smullen. While he didn’t believe Smullen went into the home with an intention to kill Brunkhorst, it was still a vicious attack, he said.
Patterson added that he didn’t doubt Smullen had a difficult childhood, drug issues or psychological issues, but even with those problems, people don’t resort to violence like what was seen in this case.
Smullen’s defense attorney Kisha Petticolas stated that her client’s record doesn’t show violence, but does tell a story of addiction. He elected to take the plea in his best interest, she said.
Petticolas said Smullen did know Brunkhorst and the two had “ongoing transactions of sorts.” Smullen had brought Brunkhorst old newspapers so he could look for Civil War articles, and he brought them over to make his debt right.
Smullen had gone to Brunkhorst’s house that evening to discuss their transactions and apparently knocked over a lamp, Petticolas said. An argument ensued, and Brunkhorst reportedly pulled out a letter opener, prompting Smullen to flash back to a previous negative memory. In a moment of panic, Smullen fought to not be stabbed, she said. She said she wasn’t sure if Smullen knew exactly where he was in that moment.
Petticolas concluded by saying that Smullen was sorry and took ownership of what he did, and she asked the court to consider suspending part of his sentence so he could have the possibility of parole later in life to meet his grandchild.
Even facing life, Smullen seemed resigned to his fate and made no excuse for what happened, she added.
Smullen also spoke in court, turning around to address Brunkhorst’s family and friends directly.
“I’m sorry,” he said to Brunkhorst’s children, adding that their father was a “really, really good man.” He acknowledged that life in prison was what he deserved.
In handing down a sentence, Deeley said the situation was tragic all around, and the “horrendous description” of Brunkhorst’s last moments invited a more serious disposition: imposing incarceration for life.
It wasn’t lost on the court that Smullen took ownership for his crime; however, taking ownership didn’t undo the severity of it, Deeley said, adding that it was inappropriate to suspend any part of Smullen’s sentence.
Following the disposition, Brunkhorst’s children, Teresa Johnson and Paul Brunkhorst, spoke to The Star Democrat about how they’re moving forward.
The siblings acknowledged that Smullen pleaded guilty in his own best interest and that he was likely aiming for mercy from the court, especially with the evidence against him being “overwhelming,” Paul said.
There’s no reasonable explanation, nothing about the murder makes sense, he added. Neither of Brunkhorst’s children believe Smullen entered the home that day with a plan to murder their dad, but that the situation went horribly wrong when their father attempted to get up to defend himself.
Johnson said that they found no Civil War newspapers and no lamp broken in the house after the murder. If someone knocked something over, her dad was the type of person to say don’t worry about it.
Both Paul Brunkhorst and his sister said they were pleased with the sentence and that justice was served. However, while it brings them closure, it doesn’t bring back their dad.
The elder Brunkhorst was a strong Catholic and parishioner at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton. He was passionate about buying, selling and collecting antiques and maintained an array of vintage weapons and other regalia.
He served in the Maryland Army National Guard for 23 years, and he co-founded the Eastern Shore Antique Arms Collectors Association.
He was also the kind of person who couldn’t keep still, the two said, and he was all about keeping busy after his wife died in 2018. He would walk around the neighborhood frequently, and many neighbors and passersby were familiar with him.
Even at his old age, Brunkhorst would still be outside tidying his yard up, getting on ladders and cutting back trees, much to the chagrin of his children. That was how Smullen came into the picture: as a man doing odd jobs for the 91-year-old.
When asked if he would ever forgive Smullen, Paul Brunkhorst said he wasn’t quite there yet.
Being brought up Catholic, you’re taught to forgive those who wrong you, Paul said. But at the sentencing, he didn’t really have a reaction.
“Maybe I wasn’t ready to hear that, maybe that was it,” he said. “And I’m sure, maybe one day I will forgive him, but I’m just not at that point yet.”
“I don’t have hate for him,” Johnson said. “We weren’t raised that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.