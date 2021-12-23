EASTON — An Easton man who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in October was sentenced to three years of supervised probation on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
District Judge Heather L. Price sentenced Jason Richard Spies, 40, of Easton, to three months in jail and suspended the whole sentence, instead electing to place him on three years of supervised probation. She also ordered Spies to continue mental health treatment and to attend and complete a domestic violence class.
Spies was initially facing first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime in connection with a domestic violence incident involving Spies’s former girlfriend.
According to police reports, Spies and the victim were getting ready for work just before 6 a.m. when they began arguing over Spies texting another woman. The argument escalated to become physical, with the victim later reporting to police that Spies pushed her up against a wall and choked her for 10 to 15 seconds.
She also reported Spies throwing her to the ground and punching her in the face, leaving her with a bloody nose. Later, Spies reportedly went to grab a pistol from a nightstand, prompting the victim to fear that Spies was going to use the firearm on her or himself. He did not point the gun at her.
At the sentencing, Worcester County assistant state’s attorney Jared Monteiro, who was specially appointed to prosecute the case, recommended three years of supervised probation, a strict no-contact order with the victim and mental health testing, evaluation and treatment.
Monteiro emphasized that the no-contact order was paramount to the state, especially with an unusual “hiccup” in the case — Spies and the victim both work under the umbrella of emergency services in Talbot County.
Although the court can’t control Spies’ employer, the fire company he works at is willing to make arrangements to allow for no contact between the two, Monteiro said. However, it will be Spies’ responsibility to make sure no contact happens.
Monteiro added that the victim had wavered back and forth on being present in the courtroom for sentencing, but ultimately decided she wanted to be present, showing up alone. Prior to the sentencing, the victim told Monteiro that she had attempted to get Spies help throughout their relationship. Her concern was predominantly getting him help so he wouldn’t do something like this again.
Monteiro again stated that the things most important to the victim were the no-contact order and getting Spies the help she’d been advocating for. She indicated to Monteiro that this incident was not something she wanted Spies’ life ruined over; she wasn’t opposed to jail time, but ultimately felt that whatever the court decided was best.
Spies’ attorney Stephanie Hambleton argued that since the incident, Spies had been painted as a menace to society and as an evil person. She said that while the assault was a horrible incident, Spies wanted to acknowledge his errors and accept responsibility for them.
Following his arrest, Spies was suspended from his job as a paramedic without pay and was unable to run again for the position of chief engineer at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. She added that if he didn’t receive probation before judgment for the second-degree assault charge, he would likely lose his job.
Additionally, Spies had paid for and received psychological evaluations and multiple counseling sessions to address the core cause of the incident, Hambleton said.
Hambleton closed her defense arguing that Spies is an individual who deserves a second chance, emphasizing his public service, lack of a criminal record and measures he’s taken to improve himself. Both Hambleton and Spies hoped that the court would acknowledge the steps he’d taken so far because he was eager to get back to work serving his community.
Spies also addressed the court, reiterating what his attorney had mentioned. He said that he’d worked to follow all of the court’s orders and did a three-day psychological evaluation.
“I’ve learned from my mistakes,” he said, adding that the judge would not see him in the courtroom again.
Price took a short recess from the courtroom to read letters from the community in support of Spies, many of which described him as a hardworking and dedicated employee and community member.
Prior to handing down her sentence, Price stated that the assault could have had a “really tragic outcome.” She considered the victim’s impact statement, which mentioned ongoing physical and mental health issues the victim suffers from the incident, along with the letters sharing Spies’ value to the community.
“Today is not about sentencing you as a person,” Price said to Spies, instead explaining that she was sentencing him for his conduct in violation of the law.
Price sentenced Spies to three months in jail and suspended the whole sentence, instead opting for three years of supervised probation. She also ordered Spies to submit to mental health treatment and complete a domestic violence class.
Price also denied giving Spies a probation before judgment, explaining that after the first year of probation and completion of the domestic violence course, he will be able to ask the court to consider a sentence modification. In response to Hambleton’s earlier statement concerning Spies losing his employment, Price stated that she can’t really consider how a sentence will personally affect a defendant.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-927-4673 or local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.