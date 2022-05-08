EASTON — The Easton man accused of raping a teenage girl in 2009 pleaded guilty to second-degree rape at a plea and sentencing hearing Wednesday, May 4.
Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe sentenced Kevin Hamilton Manning, 31, to 18 years in jail and suspended all but five years after Manning pleaded guilty to second-degree rape. The state dismissed the remaining charges.
Manning’s plea is conditional, meaning that he preserved his right to appeal a February motion to dismiss the case due to lack of a speedy trial. His attorney filed a notice of appeal following sentencing, according to court records.
The charges stemmed from a series of alleged sexual assaults that occurred in 2009. The teenage victim lived with Manning in Tilghman at the time. In an incident described during the plea hearing, Manning reportedly pulled the victim’s pants down and attempted penetration several times.
In going over the plea, Kehoe asked Manning if he was pleading guilty because he was in fact guilty, because it was in his best interest, or for both reasons. Manning replied that it was in his best interest to plead guilty.
Because of the evidence and facts presented by deputy state’s attorney Ellen Grunden and the age difference between the victim and Manning, Kehoe handed down a guilty verdict.
While the victim wasn’t in the courtroom for sentencing, Grunden discussed the impact the rape had on her, saying that it was especially impactful because of her age.
Following the rape, the victim engaged in self-medicating behaviors to cope with the impact it had on her, but she emerged from the dark time and is in a good place now, Grunden said.
The victim also would not have come forward to report this incident if she hadn’t also found out about Manning’s fourth-degree sex offense conviction from a 2016 incident involving him sexually assaulting a child in Anne Arundel County, Grunden said, adding that the two separate incidents indicated an ongoing pattern.
Detectives began investigating the victim’s allegations in February 2021.
Prior to this case, Manning was an active registered Tier I sex offender in Maryland. A Tier 1 offender must remain on the state registry for 15 years.
Manning’s defense attorney Henry Dove stated that his client had gone through counseling for drugs and sex offenders and had also received mental health services. He had also done well on probation for his previous conviction and was employed at a restaurant in Easton to provide for his family.
Dove also explained Manning’s tough upbringing, sharing that he had lived in Oklahoma with family for some time before coming back to Maryland to live with his mother in Anne Arundel County. His mother was killed in 2013, and his father died shortly after, he said.
Manning also elected to speak prior to sentencing. He apologized to the court for the situation and expressed his desire to serve his time and return home to his daughter. He added that he was prepared to do whatever time the court saw fit.
Kehoe handed down an 18-year sentence and suspended all but five years, also giving Manning credit for time served since February 2021. Following his release, Manning will be on supervised probation for five years and will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender — a lifetime registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.