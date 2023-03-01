EASTON — An Easton man was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in prison for drug and firearm-related charges after two convictions earlier in February.
Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe sentenced Deon Arnell Turner, 41, to 32 years in prison and suspended all but 14 years of active incarceration.
The sentence comes after Turner was found guilty of seven charges, including possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of controlled dangerous substances and firearm possession with a prior felony conviction, in two February jury trials.
The charges stemmed from two court-authorized search and seizure warrants executed by the Talbot County Drug Task Force and Maryland State Police on May 26, 2022. State police troopers conducted a traffic stop on Turner near his residence in Easton while members of MSP’s STATE (SWAT) team searched his home, according to charging documents.
Police located a plastic baggie containing suspected crack cocaine on Turner’s person, along with about $1,200 in his car. Task force members also found three cell phones inside Turner’s car, which were not seized.
Charging documents said that the police search of Turner’s bedroom in his residence yielded two baggies with suspected cocaine, two baggies of an unknown blue powdery substance, suboxone sublingual strips, a baggie containing 25 10mg oxycodone pills, a baggie containing 39 30mg oxycodone pills, a .22 caliber rifle and about $7,500.
Turner had been held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center since his arrest.
According to court records, Turner chose to represent himself throughout the case proceedings.
The first trial, prosecuted by Talbot County State’s Attorney Joseph Coale, began on Feb. 13 in the county circuit court. Turner was initially present for voir dire, according to a hearing sheet from the trial. However, local police and correctional officers were called to respond to the courthouse around 9:30 a.m. for an individual “failing to obey” the judge’s orders, police said.
Police said Turner refused to cooperate with the proceedings and was ordered removed from the courtroom by the circuit court judge. Turner refused the correctional officer’s orders and physically resisted deputies and officers, police said. Additional law enforcement was called to assist, and the courtroom was evacuated for the jurors’ safety.
Two correctional officers suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment at the time, police said. Turner did not sustain injuries and was taken back to the county detention center.
The hearing sheet indicated that Turner refused to appear remotely for the continuation of the trial, and the case was tried in absentia.
After a full day of trial Feb. 13, jurors returned the following day to deliberate the case. The jury was hung on four charges, meaning they could not come to a unanimous decision. A partial verdict was taken, and Turner was found guilty on three charges.
The remaining charges were tried before a different jury on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Turner refused to appear via Zoom for the trial, and the case was again tried by Coale without him in the courtroom. The jury returned a guilty verdict on the remaining four charges that same day.
Turner filed a handwritten request for a new trial on Thursday, Feb. 23, alleging that the discovery provided by the prosecution contained exculpatory evidence and that the rifle seized from his residence was actually in the possession of another house occupant.
At Tuesday’s sentencing, Turner initially refused to participate in the hearing via Zoom, but chimed in briefly after Coale gave his sentencing recommendation.
In addition to serving prison time, Turner must also submit to alcohol and drug education, evaluation, testing and treatment. Following his release, Turner will be placed on five years of supervised probation.
Turner’s request for a new trial will also be reviewed, Kehoe added.
