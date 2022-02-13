EASTON — An Easton man found guilty of possessing child pornography in early 2021 was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Talbot Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe sentenced Robert Carl White, 61, to 15 years in jail and suspended 13 years and 6 months, leaving White to serve just 18 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography.
On Feb. 3, 2021, detectives at the Easton Police Department’s criminal investigations unit assigned to the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were notified of an internet user in possession of child pornography. Further investigation led to detectives identifying White as the user.
The following day, a search and seizure warrant was executed at White’s home in Easton. Numerous electronic devices were seized during the search, police said. White was then arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.
According to the charging documents, White was in possession of two images depicting nude minors under the age of 16 engaging in sexual contact, and one video of four minors under the age of 16 engaging in sexual contact.
Court documents also indicated that White’s wife operated a daycare out of their home. None of the children registered in the daycare were victims. However, White was confirmed to be in possession of the unrelated illicit images while his wife was providing child care out of their home.
In exchange for White pleading guilty to the three counts, the state did not make a recommendation for his sentence, according to court documents. Additional images found by law enforcement since the original charges were filed will not be charged.
Kehoe sentenced White to the maximum penalty of 15 years for the three counts and suspended all but 18 months. Because White had no previous offenses, the recommended sentence according to state sentencing guidelines was probation to up to six months in jail for each charge.
In Maryland, possession of child pornography is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a maximum of five years in jail and up to $2,500 in fines.
Before his release from jail, White will also be required to register as a Tier I sex offender. A Tier I sex offender is required to remain on the registry for 15 years.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.