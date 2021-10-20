EASTON — Easton’s police chief will retire on Jan. 4 after serving the town for 44 years, with 12 years as the head of the local police department.
Easton Police Department Chief David Spencer announced his retirement to The Star Democrat, writing in a statement that he was ready to step down and be with his family.
”I have been blessed and honored to serve the citizens of Easton and to have had the opportunity to work with such great police officers over the past 44 years,” he wrote. “It is time for me to spend more time with my family who have supported me over the many years while I was working. I wish nothing but the best for the next chief who will inherit what I firmly believe is a professional organization comprised of dedicated public servants.”
The outgoing police chief also thanked the town for their support. Spencer was first hired as a patrolman for the EPD in May 1977. He’s served as the police chief since December 2009.
The Easton Police Department has 48 officers serving a town of roughly 16,000 people. In the past few years, the EPD has struggled to hire and retain officers during a period of anti-police protests and national calls for more oversight of law enforcement. Competition among police departments has also affected the number of police officers in the town.
The police chief is responsible for overseeing the department and its operations at large. According to an ad that ran in the Sunday Star Democrat on Oct. 17, the town is looking for an experienced candidate with at least 15 years of police service and a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement, criminology, public administration or a related field.
In a statement, Mayor Robert Willey promised to update the public on the selection of the next police chief, and thanked Spencer for his years of service.
“Chief Spencer is the truest example of a public servant showing constant leadership, dedication and commitment to his profession, his employees and his community,” the mayor said. “I have so much respect for the work our officers do each day. They go above and beyond daily and sacrifice so much to keep our community safe.”
