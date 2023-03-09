EASTON — Two Easton residents were arrested Thursday and charged with drug possession and distribution and manslaughter in connection to a December overdose death.
Detectives from the Easton Police Department, joined by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Talbot County Narcotics Task Force, arrested Jaurice K. Henry, 27, and Iyana Wilson, 26.
Henry and Wilson are charged with multiple counts of distribution of narcotics, possession of controlled dangerous substances with the intent to distribute, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin mix.
Both are also charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly December overdose.
EPD officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge on Dec. 5, 2022, for an overdose victim. Officers began and continued resuscitation efforts until they were relieved by Talbot County paramedics.
Police said he victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives with EPD’s Criminal Investigations Division were called to conduct the death investigation. After months of investigation, detectives identified Henry and Wilson as the individuals who sold a cocaine and fentanyl mix to the victim, causing his death.
Police also said Henry had been a fugitive since October 2020 after cutting off his GPS ankle monitor in connection to a Dorchester County assault case.
Both were ordered held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center.
Henry is set to appear for a bail review Friday afternoon and a preliminary hearing on April 3 in Talbot County District Court. Wilson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 5.
