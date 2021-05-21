EASTON — A traffic stop in Easton resulted in drug possession charges for Federalsburg man and Easton woman.
Brooke Ewell, 21 of Easton, and Luke A. Stolzmann, 27 of Federalsburg, were pulled over by Easton Police on Thursday, May 21, for allegedly failing to obey two different stop signs.
Stolzmann was driving, according to police. His SUV was eventually pulled over by EPD at the Aldi parking lot at Dover Street and Route 50 (Ocean Gateway).
Police deployed a K-9 to scan the vehicle. The police dog found “a drug odor” coming from the vehicle, according to police.
A subsequent search found “suspected heroin/fentanyl capsules”, according to EPD. Ewell and Stolzmann were arrested on drug possession charges.
