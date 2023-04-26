EASTON — An Easton woman was charged with neglecting three minor children after police found her apartment in “deplorable” conditions.
In late October, detectives from the Easton Police Department were called by the Talbot County Department of Social Services due to living conditions at an apartment in town.
After arriving at the apartment, detectives learned that Dai’ja Worthy, 24, was living in an apartment with three children in poor conditions.
Inside the apartment, detectives noticed feces smeared on the wall and toys, old food left out and clutter everywhere, police said. The carpets were also sticky and fly traps were full.
Police said there was a “strong, foul smell” inside the apartment that gave investigators pharyngeal, or gag, reflexes that caused them to take multiple trips outside the apartment for fresh air.
Police, along with the Talbot County Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services, investigated further and learned that the children were not being taken to important doctor’s appointments, were missing school and that their needs were being neglected.
Investigators also learned that it cost the landlord over $5,000 to clean and make the apartment habitable again, police said.
Worthy was charged via criminal summons Tuesday with three counts of neglect of a minor.
She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary inquiry in the case in Talbot County District Court on May 19, according to online court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.