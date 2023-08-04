Escape or die: FBI says 'kidnapped, chained' woman was held captive in cell built inside home

An Oregon man faces interstate kidnapping charges after a woman — who police say was "kidnapped, chained (and) sexually assaulted" — escaped from a sound-proof, cinderblock cell constructed in the suspect’s garage.
Negasi Zuberi, 29, rented a house in the 1300 block of North Eldorado in Klamath Falls, Oregon, with his wife and two children, Klamath Falls Police Chief Rob Dentinger told the Herald & News. Klamath Falls is in southern Oregon near the California border.
“This woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted and locked in a cinderblock cell,” Stephanie Shark, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Portland field office, said in a news release.
“We have identified three additional victims from other states where (Zuberi) has lived,” Shark told the Herald & News.
Information on the victims has not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing, Shark said.
Zuberi is confirmed to have lived in 12 different states over the past decade..
"Those states could include: California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada," the FBI said in a statement.
The suspect’s residence on North Eldorado Drive was rented to him by Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall and her husband, Kevin, who own the house.
The mayor told the Herald & News that she and her husband rented the property to Zuberi and his two children six months ago. There was no mention of a wife or roommates on the lease, Westfall said.
According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Oregon, Zuberi solicited the woman, identified only as Adult Victim 1, in the early morning hours of July 15 to engage in prostitution along Aurora Avenue in Seattle, an area known for sex work.
Afterward, Zuberi told the woman he was an undercover officer, showed her a badge, pointed a stun gun at her, and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons before putting her in the back of his vehicle, the complaint says.
The suspect then drove the victim 450 miles to his home in Klamath Falls, sexually assaulting the victim during the trip, according to the FBI and federal prosecutors.
A news release from FBI's Portland office said after arriving at his home, the victim was moved into a cinderblock cell constructed in Zuberi’s garage. A metal door made it so the victim could not open the door from inside the structure.
“Once Zuberi left, the victim says she repeatedly banged on the door and was able to break the door open and escape the room,” the release said.
She said after she was moved to the cell, Zuberi said he was leaving “to do paperwork.”
The victim “briefly slept and awoke to the realization she would likely die if she did not attempt to escape the room.”
Punching the metal door, she managed to break some of the welded joints and create an opening big enough to climb through, Klamath Falls Police Capt. Rob Reynolds said at the news conference.
“When she was trying to escape the cell itself, she repeatedly punched the door with her own hands,” Reynolds said. “She had several lacerations along her knuckles.”
In Zuberi’s garage, the victim managed to break into the suspect’s vehicle and grab a handgun. She then escaped to the street, climbing over a wooden fence on which investigators found blood.
The victim flagged down a passing motorist who helped her notify the police and the motorist transported her to the emergency room at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
“Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare,” Shark said in the news release.
Evidence found at the suspect’s residence included handwritten notes, one of which was titled “Operation Take Over.” Entries on the bulleted list included “Leave phone at home” and “Make sure they don’t’ have a bunch of ppl in their life. You don’t want any type of investigation.”
Investigators also found a handwritten document with a sketch for an underground structure using concrete blocks, foam insulation and waterproof concrete.
After the victim’s escape, Zuberi ran with his wife and two children to Reno, Nev.
The criminal complaint said Zuberi and his family were located by two Nevada State Patrol officers in a Walmart parking lot the following afternoon, July 16.
He was in his car holding one of his children in the front seat while talking to his wife, who was standing outside the vehicle. The complaint said Zuberi initially refused to get out of the car and attempted to cut himself with a sharp object which led to profuse bleeding. Zuberi also attempted to destroy his phone but eventually surrendered. The child was reported unharmed.
The mayor said there were no indications of Zuberi’s criminal activity.
“We had service people going there, and he would invite us in,” Westfall said. “It was incredibly brazen."
“He came into this town, but it’s over for him,” she added.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon said the Klamath Falls man had been indicted on kidnapping and sexual assault charges.
"Zuberi, 29, also known as Sakima, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, has been charged with interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity" the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Mike Sunnucks contributed to this story.
