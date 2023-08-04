 Skip to main content
Escape or die: FBI says 'kidnapped, chained' woman was held captive in cell built inside home

Oregon cinderblock cell

A man renting a home from the mayor of an Oregon town built a "cinderblock cell" and allegedly held a kidnapped and chained woman captive before her escape, according to FBI.

 FBI

An Oregon man faces interstate kidnapping charges after a woman — who police say was "kidnapped, chained (and) sexually assaulted" — escaped from a sound-proof, cinderblock cell constructed in the suspect’s garage.


IMG_5643

This is the house in the 1300 block of North Eldorado Avenue where Negasi Zuberi, 29, allegedly held a woman in a cinderblock cell in the garage.
Oregon cell

According to the FBI, a woman escaped from a "cinderblock cell" in an Oregon home after being kidnapped, chained and sexually assaulted by a Klamath Falls man.
Zuberi_1.jpg

Negasi Zuberi
Oregon cell

The FBI says a kidnapped woman escaped from a cell (pictured) built inside an Oregon home.
Zuberi_2.jpg

Another picture of Negasi Zuberi distributed by the FBI after his arrest on kidnapping and sexual assault charges.
  

