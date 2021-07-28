GREENSBORO — The Maryland Farm Bureau cautioned members and area farmers this week to be aware of an uptick in theft of copper wiring off of irrigation systems. According to Farm Bureau multiple counties on the Eastern Shore and in Delaware have been affected by this string of thefts. At least one incident of theft was reported between Denton and Goldsboro this month.
“If you have been affected by this, or notice suspicious behavior, please contact your local sheriff’s office,” the Farm Bureau advised. “If you have not checked recently, please go and check your irrigation systems.”
