CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse after his infant was seriously injured.
Cambridge Police officers and detectives arrested Marcus Semione Peak, 26, of Cambridge shortly after noon April 28 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree assault, first-degree child abuse – severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse – custodian, second-degree assault, neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment.
The charges stem from an incident on April 21, when Cambridge Police officers responded about 5:11 p.m. to the 700 block of Rosemont Avenue to assist Dorchester County EMS with a 1-month-old child, who was unconscious and not breathing. EMS treated the infant and transported him to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. The baby was then transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
At the scene, police met with Peak, who was identified as the infant’s father. Detectives took over the investigation. They noted visible injury was observed on the child with suspected head trauma. At UMSMC at Dorchester the baby was listed in critical condition. Further evaluation of the baby showed he had a soft spongy feel to the back of the head. Medical testing showed that two brain bleeds, police said.
According to police, Peak told detectives he had just fed the baby a bottle and placed him in a bassinet for a nap. He said the baby was asleep and later when he returned to check on the him, Peak noticed the baby’s head was tilted to the side with fluid coming from his nose and mouth and the baby’s eyes were partially opened. At that time Peak denied any traumatic event that would have caused injury to the baby.
Detectives were told Peak had lied and did not inform them that Peak was changing the baby on an elevated position off the floor when the baby moved and fell to the floor striking its head, police said. Peak allegedly then picked the baby up and shook the baby to wake it, according to the police report.
On April 26, detectives received medical diagnosis for the baby’s condition, which showed that the baby did receive traumatic injury to its head showing multiple skull fractures including bilateral bleeding to both sides of the brain, which have evolved into a stroke ischemic injury consistent with progressive brain damage.
Detectives applied for charges on Peak with the District Court Commissioner, and an arrest warrant was issued.
After his arrest, Peak was transported to CPD for processing and had his initial appearance before a court commissioner. Peak was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond.
