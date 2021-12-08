BALTIMORE — New details have emerged in the investigation into former Caroline County Circuit Judge Jonathan Newell's alleged exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland released a statement Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 8, stating that additional investigation into Newell has found no other individuals involved in the alleged child sexual exploitation. Federal investigators also determined Newell did not distribute any of the images found on his electronic devices.
Newell died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning, Sept. 10, after FBI agents went to his house to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint of child sexual exploitation.
Newell’s apparent suicide came just a day after the federal criminal complaint was filed by FBI Special Agent Rachel S. Corn in the U.S. District Court in Maryland on Sept. 9.
To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child pornography, call your local police department or file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)’s website at www.cybertipline.com, or call 1-800-843-5678. Your report will be forwarded to a law enforcement agency for investigation and action.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
