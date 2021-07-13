FEDERALSBURG — A Federalsburg man was charged with assault after allegedly pointing a gun at another man, according to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded about 6:20 p.m. June 30 to the 27,000 block of Bullock Road in Federalsburg in reference to an assault with a firearm. They learned Rickie Williams Sr. and Kevin Eaddy of Bullock Road had gotten into an argument, police said.
During the argument, Williams Sr. produced a muzzle loader firearm and pointed it at Eaddy multiple times, police said.
Williams Sr., 61, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
He was initially held on no bond at the Caroline County Detention Center. After a bail review hearing, Williams Sr. was released July 6 on $2,500 unsecured personal bond.
Court records also list a Severna Park address for Williams Sr.
