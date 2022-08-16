DENTON — A Federalsburg man is facing multiple charges of rape, sexual abuse of a minor and assault, according to a criminal information filed in the Caroline County Circuit Court Aug. 10.
Police arrested Michael Bryan Cluley on July 13 following investigation into a reported rape/sexual assault of a juvenile female.
The charges against Cluley stem from a multi-agency investigation by the Easton Police Department, Federalsburg Police Department and the Caroline County Department of Social Services.
On June 27, Federalsburg Police Department's Det. Sgt. Michelle Schuerholz was contacted by the Easton Police Department regarding a rape/sexual assault of a female juvenile victim.
Investigation into the reported incident continued in a July 6 interview of the victim by a social services worker.
The child was unable to recall the specific dates of the incidents, but told the social worker that it was between January 1 and March 31, 2022.
During the interview, the victim recalled three instances of sexual abuse, which allegedly involved Cluley forcing the victim to engage in oral and vaginal sex with him.
Cluley is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and false imprisonment.
According to court records, Cluley waived a preliminary hearing in the county district court.
He remains held without bond in the Caroline County Detention Center, but is scheduled for a bail review in the Caroline County Circuit Court on Sept. 1.
A jury trial in the case is set for Nov. 9-10, according to online court records.
