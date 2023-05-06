CAMBRIDGE — After about 14 hours of deliberation Thursday and Friday, a Dorchester County jury found a Federalsburg man guilty of second-degree murder in the April 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Da’Jour Sorrell.
The jury found Troy Donnell Rose Jr. guilty of three charges: second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and having a handgun on his person.
The jury found Rose not guilty of the remaining counts, which included first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in a violent crime and an additional conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge.
A charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder relating to Sorrell's murder was dropped Thursday.
Rose, 21, was implicated in Sorrell’s murder on April 5, 2021, along with three other men: Elijah Jordan, 23, of Cambridge, Justin Boyce, 23, of Hackensack, New Jersey, and Da’Yon Lofland, 23, of Hurlock.
Defense attorney Robert Kline said while he and Rose were upset by the verdict and had hoped the case would’ve turned out differently, they were glad the jury took the time to consider all of the facts of the case in their deliberations.
The fatal shooting was reported to police just before 10 p.m. April 5, 2021.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gloria Richardson Circle and found Sorrell lying on the ground.
Responding officers attempted life-saving measures before transporting Sorrell to the former Dorchester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening.
An autopsy determined Sorrell’s death was the result of gunshot wounds to his lower back, left thigh and right buttock, and his death was ruled a homicide.
The shooting was captured by city surveillance cameras, which showed multiple angles of the group approaching Sorrell, firing and later running away.
Rose was the last of the four men to go to trial.
Lofland was found guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder, following a trial last April. He was sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years for his involvement in the homicide. Jordan was sentenced to eight years last June for conspiracy to commit assault and illegal possession of a firearm.
Boyce, a witness in Rose's trial, pleaded guilty to lesser charges and has not yet been sentenced.
Several motions were addressed in the year leading up to Rose’s trial, including a request to recuse prosecutor Molly Fox, former deputy state’s attorney for Dorchester County, and a request to move the case to a different jurisdiction.
The motion to recuse Fox stemmed from allegations that recordings of an interview with a witness were intentionally paused or stopped so Fox could coach the witness, along with a Facebook post she made in July 2022 during her campaign for Dorchester County State’s Attorney that discussed the shootings in Cambridge, Rose’s previous defense attorneys wrote.
Dorchester County Circuit Judge Karen Dean denied Fox’s recusal from the case, but did acknowledge that defense attorneys were free to examine her conduct during the trial. Dean also noted that Fox's extrajudicial comments reflected poorly on the state's attorney's office.
A November motion to move the trial out of Dorchester County cited issues brought up in the motion to recuse Fox, along with concerns of news stories regarding the homicide and Rose’s ties to the community through family members. The motion was denied in January, leaving the trial to move forward as scheduled.
But before jurors even came into the courtroom Tuesday morning, Kline asked for a mistrial, citing a Monday morning Facebook post in which someone posted about jury selection at the same time the process was beginning in the courthouse. The post did not mention Rose’s case.
Dean, who presided over Rose’s trial, noted that no one on the selected jury panel or in the dismissed jury pool had the same name as the person who made the Facebook post. Kline argued again that the case was too close to the community, pointing to previous motions and the posting as impairments to Rose's right to a fair trial. The motion for a mistrial was ultimately denied.
In opening statements, Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard emphasized that Sorrell tragically lost his life all because he was riding his bike home in the wrong place at the wrong time. That night, he pedaled for the last time, she said.
However, Sorrell was not the man the group set out to kill, Leonard said — the group had set out to kill a man named Anthony Harris.
Leonard highlighted testimony from Boyce, who was with the group at the time of the shooting, though he was intoxicated, she said. She also pointed to testimony from Rose's friend Jordan Banks, who was convicted of tampering with evidence in connection to the homicide.
When asked how much of April 5 he remembered, Boyce said “not much,” testifying that he had been with Rose, Lofland and Jordan when the group drove to Amick Farms in Hurlock to find Harris. However, he began drinking and took Xanax before going to Hurlock, and did not remember going to Cambridge.
While Boyce didn’t remember the shooting, he did recall trying to enter someone’s house in Cambridge, being arrested and being taken to the hospital. It wasn’t until his bail review the next day that he found out someone was killed.
Banks testified that the night of the shooting, Rose came to his house and gave him clothes in a bag, telling him to throw them away for him. Banks also remembered Rose saying there was a shooting that night.
In a later interview with police, Banks said Lofland fired shots first, then Rose began firing. However, during his testimony, Banks said multiple times that he was “scared” and “was saying anything” in that interview.
Even before their testimony, Kline countered Leonard’s reliance on Boyce and Banks as witnesses in his opening statement, saying Boyce couldn’t remember the events from that night due to being “blacked out.” And Banks wasn’t with the group when the shooting happened; he was at his house, Kline said.
Numerous casings were recovered from the scene and tested for fingerprints and DNA by crime scene investigators. Several guns were also seized by police in the weeks after the shooting — a point of contention for the defense, who argued that Rose’s name didn’t appear in a search warrant seizing guns from a co-defendant's house.
During the trial, prosecutors pieced together a timeline of the men’s movements that day using GPS data from Lofland’s ankle monitor, which pinpointed him at locations in Federalsburg, Hurlock, Cambridge and Easton between 2 p.m. April 5 and 2 a.m. April 6.
Though Kline didn’t push back on the GPS data, he emphasized in closing arguments that Lofland was not the man on trial.
Prosecutors argued that photos and videos extracted from phones associated with Lofland and Rose indicated the men were together that day.
Leonard also pointed to Greyhound bus tickets found in an extraction of data from Rose’s phone as premeditation for the murder. The tickets showed reservations for roundtrip travel from Baltimore to Junction City, Kansas, showing an arrival date of March 29 in Kansas and a March 31 return to Maryland — just days before the murder.
Other data extracted from Rose’s phone showed he had sent photos of two guns, a revolver and a pistol, to Lofland on March 29 while he was purportedly in Kansas.
In closing arguments, Leonard said Rose’s trip to Kansas mattered because it was an action taken to procure guns, again emphasizing the premeditation needed for a first-degree murder conviction. Premeditation was also seen in the group waiting at the street corner, firing multiple shots at Sorrell and running after him, she said.
Leonard highlighted photos of Rose’s clothing on the day of the murder: a maroon hoodie, ripped jeans and gray New Balance sneakers with reflective logos that she called “north star beacons” in tracking him in the video of the shooting.
Footage captured of Rose hours after the shooting showed him in different clothes — a blue and white jacket, showing Rose’s attempt to “get the heat” off of himself, she said.
Leonard also said that in his interview with police, Banks shared information with police that wasn’t public knowledge, including the fact that Sorrell was shot while riding his bike, the number of shooters and the types of guns used.
Closing out his side of the case, Kline argued the state didn’t know whether or not Rose was armed, and that the state didn’t have proof other than a reservation for a bus ticket that Rose actually traveled to Kansas or purchased guns.
He highlighted Leonard's closing argument focus on the New Balance sneakers Rose was seen wearing in surveillance footage after the murder— the first time she’d brought attention to them during the trial — and asserted that the sneakers were Adidas brand, not New Balance.
Kline went through each witness’ testimony, emphasizing that much of the evidence didn’t appear to identify Rose in the shooting. Ballistics evidence also couldn’t be tied to Rose, and any fingerprints identified didn’t match his.
There was no motive for Rose to kill Sorrell, and none of the statements from Boyce, Banks and Rose’s former girlfriend said that Rose did it or wanted to do it. There were no agreements to murder Sorrell in text conversations, Kline said.
Kline reemphasized the state’s reliance on Banks as a witness, saying Banks had every reason to tell the truth at the trial and every reason before the interview to “save his hide.” He would’ve said anything to stay out of trouble, Kline argued.
“None of that pile of evidence solves the hole in the middle of the table (with the shooting),” he said, referring to the firearms, casings, phones and other evidence that had accumulated in the courtroom, which he asserted did not identify Rose as being involved.
“Your difficult job is to say ‘I don’t have enough,’” Kline added.
The jury began deliberating just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, continuing for five hours before asking to go home for the night.
The jurors returned Friday morning to continue deliberations, finally reaching a verdict after nine hours. Two teared up after affirming their decision as they were individually polled.
Outside the courtroom, family members of Sorrell and Rose cried and embraced separately, each mourning the verdict for different reasons.
Leonard declined to comment on the verdict, but said she was thankful for the jury’s time and seriousness in deliberating the case.
Sorrell’s mother Milly Ortiz said she was happy with the second-degree murder conviction, but disappointed that the jury didn’t find Rose guilty of several other charges. She added that she felt “a little slighted” when the verdict was rendered.
“(But) God made a way,” Ortiz said. “I’m glad my son can finally rest in peace.”
