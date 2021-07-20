DENTON — A Federalsburg man was sentenced to serve eight years in prison July 16 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute.
Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell sentenced Ricky Alvin Haynes to 20 years in the Division of Corrections but suspended all but eight years, according to Caroline County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Riley.
Deputy State’s Attorney Zach Reid prosecuted the case, which stemmed from a search warrant executed Sept. 27, 2019, at 222 Brooklyn Ave. in Federalsburg. During the search, police found 205 grams of cocaine.
$43,265 and a vehicle were forfeited to the Caroline County Drug Task Force.
The state’s attorney’s office acknowledged the hard work of the task force and contributing agencies that assisted in the investigation.
