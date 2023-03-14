DENTON — A Federalsburg man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday, March 8 for sexually assaulting a preteen girl.
Caroline Circuit Judge Heather Price sentenced Michael Bryan Cluley to 10 years in prison and suspended all but five years of active incarceration after he entered an Alford plea to a third-degree sex offense. Cluley was credited with 239 days of time served.
The case against Cluley stemmed from a multi-agency investigation of a reported sexual assault of a preteen girl early last year.
Federalsburg Police were contacted by the Easton Police Department in late June 2022 regarding the sexual assault. The victim was interviewed by a social services worker in early July.
Police wrote in charging documents that the child was unable to recall the specific dates of the sexual assaults, but told the social worker that they occurred between the beginning of January and the end of March.
During the interview, the victim recalled three instances of sexual abuse, which reportedly involved Cluley forcing the victim to engage in oral and vaginal sex with him, according to charging documents.
Sentencing guidelines for Cluley recommended probation to three years in prison, but the guidelines worksheet indicated that the prosecutor sought a sentence above the recommendation due to Cluley exploiting a position of trust.
After being released from prison, Cluley will be placed on five years of supervised probation and will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender, a 25-year registry.
Cluley’s attorney asked the court to modify the sentence on March 9 by reducing it to 18 months of active incarceration or allowing him to serve the remainder of the sentence on home detention. No response was received from the judge.
