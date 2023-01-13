FEDERALSBURG — A Federalsburg law enforcement officer sustained minor injuries when he was dragged in multiple circles Wednesday, Jan. 11, by a car that had initially been stopped for allegedly speeding.
A 2010 Dodge Charger driven by Dominique Trane’ce Austin, 32, of Laurel, Delaware, was stopped at 7:34 p.m. for a speeding violation on West Central Avenue and the intersection of Liberty Road, according to the police report. Austin pulled over in the parking lot of the Lucky Corner Store.
Federalsburg Police Sgt. Jeffrey Adams and his partner, K-9 Mosley, conducted a scan and K-9 Mosley alerted positively to the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, police said. Austin was told of the positive alert and instructed to exit her car for a further search.
Austin opened her door and Adams, who was standing next to the door, moved to assist her. She immediately closed her door, put her manually operated Charger into reverse and accelerated, police said.
Cpl. Thomas Brannon, who was assisting on the stop, was standing directly behind the car and had to jump out of the way to avoid being stuck, according to Police Chief Mike McDermott.
Adams reached into the car and grabbed the steering wheel to try to prevent Austin from running over Brannon; Austin then changed gears and accelerated rapidly forward with Adams caught on the steering wheel, according to police.
Austin struck the side of Brannan’s marked police car, momentarily stopping and stating, “I’m ready to get out,” police said. But instead of getting out, Austin reversed directions and spun the Charger recklessly in the parking lot and East Central Avenue with Adams still locked onto the steering wheel, police said.
Austin struck Brannan’s car a second time, then accelerated rapidly, driving circles in the parking lot before Adams was thrown off the Charger and onto the pavement suffering injuries to his legs and ribs, police said.
Brannan checked on Adams, then pursued Austin, who fled east on Central Avenue in her Charger, at times exceeding 100 mph, police said.
The chase ended near the Delaware state line, where Austin was taken into custody.
Austin was charged with multiple crimes and motor vehicle violations including first- and second-degree assault/assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest/obstructing and hindering, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, along with a host of other charges.
Adams was taken by Caroline County Emergency Medical Services to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, where he was treated and released.
Fortunately, Adams sustained only minor injuries, McDermott said. Brannan and K-9 Mosley were not injured during the incident.
The incident was captured on video by the street surveillance camera as well as by the officers' body cameras, McDermott added.
Damages to the FPD patrol car are estimated at $7,000, police said.
