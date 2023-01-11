FEDERALSBURG — In his annual report to the mayor and council of Federalsburg, Police Chief Mike McDermott said the town continues to make strides on the path as one of Maryland’s safest cities.
Overall crime is down 12% from last year’s historic low numbers. This, coupled with one of the lowest violent crime rates when compared with the other Maryland municipalities, has kept Federalsburg on the top 10 list of “Maryland’s Safest Cities” metrics, reported McDermott, noting this year, Federalsburg moved from the 11th place ranking up to number seven.
McDermott said retention of personnel remains robust as the department completed another year with a full complement of staff.
“This is remarkable in view of the historic attrition rates being faced by every allied department in our area, and throughout the State of Maryland. We continue to believe that the retention of skilled, seasoned officers is a principal, driving force in our success; and it remains a primary focus of the department’s administration,” he said.
McDermott said staff continues to receive some of the finest law enforcement training available. This year FPD personnel attended over 1,000 hours of training in various law enforcement disciplines. Three staff members attended instructor level training so they can now certify other personnel in firearms, defensive tactics, electronic control weapons and physical fitness.
In 2022, the FPD replaced two vehicles. One of the new vehicles was an electric hybrid version of the Explorer Police Package vehicle. McDermott said they continue to monitor its capabilities and use for future consideration; to date, the hybrid vehicle is providing significant fuel savings to the fleet.
Traffic safety continued as a focus for the department during 2022. McDermott noted Federalsburg experienced an increase in traffic accidents, and he said he would be studying data to determine where enforcement efforts may increase traffic safety. Of those accidents, 61% oof them occurred on Federalsburg Highway, where speed and failing to yield the right of way were the primary factors involved.
Staff focuses on driver education wherever possible as opposed to punitive citations, McDermott said, with an average ratio of warnings to citations of 5:1.
Mandated changes implemented for Maryland law enforcement in 2022 include mental health and physical fitness evaluations annually, required body worn cameras, and required personnel performance audits along with reclassification of personnel records, among those newly created police accountability boards in each county.
McDermott did point out these state mandates remain unfunded, although some grant funding may be available.
McDermott said the Federalsburg department took a proactive approach and pioneered an Office of Accountability within the police department. This position conducts ongoing personnel audits of all aspects of the job performed by staff including: body worn camera reviews, report thoroughness, and officer compliance with new mandates.
“We chose to approach these changes as an educational opportunity to assist our staff with a sense of building on their professionalism and making our department a model in addressing these changes to the law enforcement community,” McDermott said. “This new process has provided positive feedback in real time along with corrective, constructive reviews for staff. On average, the department conducts 30 personnel performance audits and reviews each month.”
Tracking data, McDermott said his department has realized a 12% decrease in crime over the previous year, notably, “the current violent crime rate has been reduced by 661% over the past four years. During the same time period, we have been able to reduce our property crime rate by 241%. The charts included with this report show the decline is one which has been consistently trending downward over the previous four years as opposed to being an anomaly.”
Leading the downward trend, burglaries also dropped by 50% and thefts declined 19%.
“These two categories make up the bulk of our property crime numbers. Our violent crime rate held steady at our historically low numbers,” McDermott said.
A continued area of focus is upgrades to the existing surveillance camera system with replacement cameras and expanded capabilities. Grant funding from the Office of Homeland Security is put toward this purpose on an annual basis. This year, McDermott said they added license plate reader capable cameras in the downtown corridor with a grant from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention. The system is being fully funded and maintained by the Maryland State Police Office of Technology with all required data capture and reporting performed by the State of Maryland.
New camera installation at the Marina Park Complex, which will provide full coverage of the entire park area and Main Street, is nearing completion now. “This system represents our first expansion using a dedicated online link through Comcast allowing for remote monitoring from anywhere with access to the internet,” McDermott said. “We will be using this new system as a pilot program with an eye toward expanding our surveillance system to other business areas of town which may lack the line-of sight necessary for our older system.”
Moving into 2023, McDermott said the police department plans to expand criminal investigations by joining in a collaborative effort with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and other allied agencies to create a Caroline County Bureau of Investigation.
Plans for the department also include the addition of a patrol officer to allow for two personnel working on every shift.
“This has become increasingly critical for officer safety ... In these trying days of policing communities, an officer standing alone for a shift needs to become an exception to the rule,” McDermott said.
