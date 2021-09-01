DENTON — A Federalsburg woman facing arson charges in a June 2020 arson waived her right to a jury trial in a Tuesday hearing in Denton.
Caitlin Hudson was indicted by a Caroline County Grand Jury on Dec. 15, 2020 on five charges, including arson, in connection with a June 15, 2020, fire at her house after a lengthy investigation by deputies from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
A passerby reported the fire at 3835 Seippes Road to 911 at 5:11 a.m. June 15. The two-story, wood frame house was destroyed, with damages estimated at $215,000. The owners were living in a camper on the property, the fire marshal’s office said.
Hudson, the owner, was quickly identified as a suspect, investigators reported. They alleged 46 year old Hudson intended to make a fraudulent insurance claim after the fire.
Hudson was indicted on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious burning with the intent to defraud, making false statements to insurance and reckless endangerment.
Investigators learned Hudson may have been living in Delaware following the fire. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted Maryland State Fire Marshal’s investigators in finding her.
Hudson was located off of McCabe Road in Selbyville, Delaware, on Dec. 14, She was arrested without incident and taken to Delaware State Police, Troop 4, headquarters in Georgetown. Hudson was transferred to Caroline County Detention Center in Denton after a Delaware judge allowed the extradition.
Hudson’s bench trial is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Caroline County Circuit Court. If convicted, Hudson faces up to 60 years of imprisonment and/or $75,000 in fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.