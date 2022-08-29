Police investigate scene of shooting

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting on Greenwood Avenue.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CAMBRIDGE — The sentencing of convicted murderer Jai’Choan D. Woolford, 26, of Easton on Monday afternoon, Aug. 29, in Dorchester County Circuit Court led to a reported "large" fight in the streets allegedly between between Woolford’s family and that of the victim.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.