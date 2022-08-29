CAMBRIDGE — The sentencing of convicted murderer Jai’Choan D. Woolford, 26, of Easton on Monday afternoon, Aug. 29, in Dorchester County Circuit Court led to a reported "large" fight in the streets allegedly between between Woolford’s family and that of the victim.
Dorchester Sheriff James W. Phillips Jr. said the fight occurred off courthouse property; it started about a block down High Street from the courthouse toward Long Wharf Park and rolled down the street.
No one was apprehended. When those involved heard the police sirens, they fled the scene, Phillips said.
A Cambridge Police officer responding to the fight was involved in a crash at Cedar and Race streets when her cruiser collided with another vehicle. Those vehicles also struck another vehicle.
Capt. Justin Todd with Cambridge Police said the officer was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester to be checked out, that he had spoken with her and she told him she’s OK.
“It appears like the officer hit the left passenger side of the (other) vehicle,” Todd said, adding there would be an investigation to determine who was a fault.
The drivers of the other two vehicles also were taken to the emergency center with minor injuries, he said. He did not have conditions on them, and no names were released.
Earlier Monday afternoon, Judge Daniel Powell sentenced Woolford to life in prison with all but 50 years suspended for the Nov. 7, 2021, first-degree murder of Jihad Y. Brown of Cambridge.
Woolford was convicted May 20 of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, carrying a loaded handgun on his person and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime/felony.
Because the first-degree murder charge is a violent offense, Woolford will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole, interim Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard said.
Most of the charges merged into the first-degree murder, but Woolford was sentenced separately on using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime/felony. Powell sentenced him to 20 years, with 13 years of active incarceration on that charge, Leonard said.
That sentence is to be served consecutively to the murder sentence, she said. While he will receive credit for time served since his arrest, Woolford is looking at a minimum of 34 years in prison before he is eligible to be considered for parole.
Deputy State’s Attorney Molly Fox prosecuted the case. During the trial, she described the daytime murder as brazen, brutal and bad timing.
Police officers heading home heard gunshots coming from the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 1 p.m. and proceeded to the 500 block where they saw a man — later identified as Woolford — holding a gun, shooting, then running from the scene. Officers chased Woolford on foot and arrested him in the 400 block of Oakley Street.
Emergency medical services personnel found Brown, 18, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he later died from his injuries.
Fox emphasized that nine shots were fired, and eight of them struck Brown.
Another victim was shot in the arm during the incident. He was later treated and released from a local emergency room.
Multiple angles of city camera footage of the shooting and the suspect running away were presented as evidence at the trial. The footage showed a man dressed in dark clothing approaching two individuals from across the street and firing at them, stepping closer with each shot.
Fox addressed the city camera footage of the shooting, saying that it was clear premeditation as Woolford walked toward the victims with purpose.
“If that’s not premeditation, I don’t know what is,” she said.
The footage picked up audio of the gunshots and voices. A female witness to the shooting, who also testified at the trial, could be heard telling Woolford to stop. Woolford could be heard telling her to “get out of here,” Fox said.
Fox pointed out the shooting suspect’s appearance, noting Woolford’s beard and a jacket that Woolford said he was wearing. It was the same person, she said.
She also touched on the timing of the shooting and timestamps on the cameras, asserting that only seven seconds of the shooting and Woolford’s flight were unaccounted for. The gun used in the shooting was also recovered in the flight path he took, she said.
The jury returned its verdict after about 90 minutes of deliberation.
Reporter Natalie Jones also contributed to this article.
