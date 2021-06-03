GOLDSBORO — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that destroyed a vacant, single-story house in Goldsboro June 1.
Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call from a passerby reporting the fire at 15396 Union Road. The property is owned by John Macey.
It took about 30 minutes for 30 firefighters to control the fire. No injuries were reported.
Damages to the structure are estimated at $20,000.
Investigators determined the fire started inside the residence and was incendiary.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.