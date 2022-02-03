DENTON — Following a felony theft conviction in August 2021, former Caroline County deputy Steven Biddle was sentenced to five years in jail on Jan. 31.
Circuit Judge Daniel M. Long sentenced Biddle, 53, to the maximum penalty of 10 years for the felony charge of theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, and elected to suspend all but five years of the sentence. The judge also credited Biddle with time served for the 334 days he spent in home detention and jail.
Biddle's felony theft conviction stemmed from a series of solicitations to friends, family and others in the community for large sums of money, which reportedly began in October 2018 and ended in early 2020. Three out of the five victims were over the age of 68.
With the two younger victims, Biddle asked the first for money in October 2018 so he could avoid reporting a family member’s alleged car accident to insurance. The victim provided Biddle with $3,000 through cash and checks. The other younger victim was given the same reasoning when Biddle requested money from them in December 2019. He received $5,600 in cash from that victim.
One victim over the age of 68 was asked by Biddle specifically for money in December 2019 to pay for a family member’s car accident and gave Biddle a check for $9,800.
Another older victim was approached by Biddle in January 2020 while he was wearing his deputy sheriff’s uniform. He reportedly asked the victim for $15,000 to pay for a family member’s damages to another person’s car to avoid using insurance. He asked the victim to not tell anyone, and the victim gave him a check for $5,000.
The most significant thefts in the case occurred over several months in 2019, when Biddle took $106,000 from a vulnerable elderly adult victim who suffers from paranoid and delusional thoughts. The victim's family members asked Biddle to check her home for "listening devices" after she underwent a mental health evaluation in early 2019. Biddle was aware of her mental health issues and continued to "borrow" money from her, according to an August 2021 press release from the Caroline County State's Attorney.
An investigation into Biddle was started when the vulnerable victim's family members contacted the Adult Protective Services division of the Department of Social Services.
Biddle entered an Alford plea in August 2021 for one felony count of theft of $25,000 to under $100,000. The Alford plea is a guilty plea that doesn't require the defendant to admit wrongdoing, but acknowledges that the state could present enough evidence for a conviction.
Between the plea and sentencing, Biddle was ordered to remain on home detention and wear a GPS ankle monitor, which was supervised by the Queen Anne's County Department of Corrections.
However, Biddle was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody at the Wicomico County Detention Center in November after his "erratic and non-compliant behavior" was reported by supervising agencies.
Biddle was reported to have gone to his father's and brother's homes in an agitated state and appeared to be under the influence of prescription medication, according to those family members. He also violated the Queen Anne's County home detention policy by leaving Maryland and giving false information about his whereabouts to a pretrial services officer.
At the sentencing Monday, prosecutor Adam Lippe, a specially appointed state's attorney from Baltimore County, recommended jail time for Biddle, pointing out that Biddle knew better and that his level of criminal intent lasted for years.
Lippe stated that Biddle took money from his friends and family and gaslighted the victims to believe his lies. By doing this, Biddle caused his victims embarrassment and humiliation, and took advantage of their trust and abused it over and over again, Lippe said.
Lippe added that as of the date of the sentencing, Biddle had not paid any restitution to the vulnerable older woman, whom he took $106,000 from through 26 checks. However, checks for $5,000 and $5,600 were brought to the courthouse on the day of the sentencing to be given to two of Biddle's other victims.
Lea Albright, the vulnerable victim's niece, addressed the court at sentencing, stating that Biddle's actions had left her and her family hurt, embarrassed and scared.
Albright said that after her parents asked Biddle to check her aunt's home for devices, he told them that he didn't find anything. However, Albright asserted that Biddle kept telling her aunt stories about people after them and continued asking for money.
Biddle's actions turned her aunt into a "scared individual," and his betrayal of her family's trust can never be forgiven, Albright said. She added that her family would love to ask Biddle what they did to deserve that treatment, and that they don't understand why he did it.
Lippe chimed in after Albright's statement, calling the case "shameful," but unfortunately typical.
In 2020, over 105,000 individuals over 60 fell victim to various financial fraud crimes in the United States, totaling over $1 billion in losses, according to the FBI. Of those victims, just over 1,900 lost more than $100,000.
Lippe also reflected on the state sentencing guidelines, which suggested a more lenient sentence. However, the guidelines didn't account for the victims' ages and other key factors in what he called a "monstrous crime." He added that he told the victims that they were unlikely to receive restitution from Biddle.
Biddle's attorney Chris Jennings pointed out that Biddle had a "very distinguished" law enforcement career with the Greensboro Police Department and the Caroline County Sheriff's Office. During his tenure, Biddle had received multiple commendations for his work, including a medal of valor for rescuing individuals from a burning home in 2001.
Jennings also gave the court a short answer for Biddle's actions, saying that his bad decisions were influenced by the use of narcotic pain medications. Biddle was prescribed oxycodone for pain resulting from a back injury several years ago, and his body told him to take more, Jennings said.
Biddle took money from the victims to fund his need for prescription pain medication, and would tell himself that he'd pay it back, but wasn't able to realize the depth of the hole he was digging himself into, Jennings said. When Biddle was charged in March 2021, he reportedly stopped taking the medication.
Contrary to Lippe's suggestion that Biddle wouldn't pay his victims back, Jennings added that he would continue to pay restitution, paying $500 per month from his pension initially and then $1,000 per month after seeking employment.
In terms of sentencing, Jennings said that Biddle would welcome substance use treatment and that he feels "genuinely terrible" for his actions. While the sentencing guidelines for the crime suggested zero to six months, Jennings acknowledged that they don't take every factor into consideration and still asked for a lighter sentence.
Biddle's wife also made a statement in defense of her husband, pointing out that he helped so many people throughout his career. He loves people and people love him, she said.
Biddle's wife, who has stage 4 lung cancer, said that her cancer diagnosis only added to his stress. He went to get help twice and he was embarrassed about his pill tolerance growing, she said.
"I need him at home to help me," she added, pleading to the court to help her husband get the help he needs.
Biddle, who appeared for the sentencing via video call, also addressed the court and apologized to his victims, saying that in his mind, it was always just a loan. He promised to pay the vulnerable older woman back "100%" by paying $1,000 a month over the course of nearly a decade, and shared his intent to work hard and find gainful employment once released.
Biddle also said that what Lippe said wasn't true, instead emphasizing that he would pay his victims back and "work as much as humanly possible."
He choked up when talking about his wife.
"It's absolutely killing me that I'm in here when I should be out there," he said, adding that she "doesn't deserve any of this."
With tears in his eyes and a shaking voice, Biddle added that he would never jeopardize his freedom again and wouldn't rest until his debt was repaid.
Prior to handing down his sentence, Circuit Judge Long stated that this case was difficult for everyone involved, with victims on both sides. However, there was no question that Biddle should be punished, he said.
In determining that punishment, Long said that a sentence should send a message to the public: that you can't take advantage of the elderly and vulnerable, and that this can't happen again.
What jumped out at Long the most was that Biddle took advantage of society's most vulnerable, and he did that in uniform at times, in violation of public trust. The amount of money Biddle took from the victims was also something he was having trouble wrapping his mind around, Long said.
Long sentenced Biddle to 10 years in jail, suspended all but five years and credited him with nearly a year of time served, along with ordering five years of supervised probation once released. He also ordered Biddle to pay the restitution of $106,000 to the vulnerable victim, and payments of $1,000 a month will begin 60 days from the date of his release.
Long added that he didn't impose the maximum sentence so that Biddle could pay the restitution.
Following the sentencing, Caroline County State's Attorney Joe Riley said that this case was "particularly troubling" because several of the victims were elderly. He asserted that his office will take very seriously any crime that victimizes and targets the elderly.
Riley added that the state's attorney's office takes allegations of criminal wrongdoing by members of law enforcement very seriously as well. Just because someone had a badge and a uniform, his office will not turn a blind eye to criminal behavior, and he wants the community to know that, he said.
Lippe, a career prosecutor and chief of the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office's economic and cyber crimes unit, had one main comment following the sentencing:
"That's what happens to mean people."
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
