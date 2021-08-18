GREENSBORO — Former Caroline County deputy Steven Biddle pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge on August 12.
Steven Paul Biddle, 53, of Greensboro, entered an Alford plea for a felony charge of theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 in a Caroline County Circuit Court hearing. An Alford plea is a guilty plea that does not require the defendant to admit wrongdoing, but acknowledges that the state could present enough evidence for a conviction.
Biddle is accused of making specific requests to friends, family and others in the community for large sums of money, all under the guise of needing to pay for a family member’s alleged damages from a car accident.
The solicitations for money began in October 2018 and ended in early 2020, according to a press release from the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office. Three out of five of the victims were over the age of 68.
With the two younger victims, Biddle asked the first for money in October 2018 so he could avoid reporting a family member’s alleged car accident to insurance. The victim provided Biddle with $3,000 through cash and checks. The other victim was given the same reasoning when Biddle requested money from them in December 2019. He received $5,600 in cash from that victim and has made no attempt to repay them to date.
One victim over the age of 68 was asked by Biddle specifically for money in December 2019 to pay for a family member’s car accident and gave him a check for $9,800. Biddle hasn’t made an attempt to repay or explain the misrepresentation of facts concerning the alleged car accident to the victim.
Biddle approached another older victim in January 2020 while wearing his deputy sheriff’s uniform. He reportedly asked the victim for $15,000 to pay for a family member’s damages to another person’s car to avoid using insurance. He asked the victim to not tell anyone, and the victim gave him a check for $5,000.
Biddle also took over $100,000 from a vulnerable elderly adult victim between July and October 2019, giving the victim the impression that the money was for a family member’s car accident damages and his personal bills. He was reportedly often in uniform when asking the victim for money.
His first contact with the victim occurred in early 2019 when their family asked Biddle to check in on the victim at their home following a voluntary mental health evaluation. Biddle was aware of the victim’s mental health issues and offered to check the victim’s home for “electronic communications” and “listening devices,” according to the press release.
In an interview, Biddle admitted to borrowing $50,000 to $60,000 from the victim and stated that the victim had written him eight to 10 checks to help him pay bills. He added that the victim thought of Biddle as their “personal cop.”
Further inquiry revealed that a promissory note between Biddle and the victim dated for Aug. 23, 2019, indicated that a $45,000 repayment amount was for money loaned to Biddle before that date. Bank records obtained by the state showed that the victim had given Biddle just over $15,000 prior to Aug. 23, 2019. He took over $85,000 more after the date on the note.
An investigation into Biddle’s alleged theft didn’t begin until family members of the victim with mental health issues contacted the Adult Protective Services division of the Department of Social Services concerning the incidents. A July 2020 interview with Biddle’s family members, months before his arrest, revealed that the car accident he told the victims about had never happened, increasing suspicions.
An arrest warrant for Biddle was served on March 4, 2021. He was taken into custody in Caroline County and held on a $112,205.95 bond — the amount that he allegedly stole from the victims. Biddle was later released on home detention with GPS monitoring via ankle bracelet.
After Biddle was charged, he paid some of his victims back — a positive development in taking responsibility for his actions, according to prosecutor Adam Lippe, a specially designated assistant state’s attorney for Caroline County for the case.
Biddle was charged with two counts of theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, three counts of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, four charges relating to theft from a vulnerable adult, and four counts of misconduct in office.
As part of the plea deal, the state entered a nolle prosequi to all charges except for one count of theft of $25,000 to under $100,000.
The hope is that between now and sentencing, Biddle will realize the seriousness of his crimes and continue to pay the victims back, Lippe said. The state intends to seek full restitution for the remaining unpaid victims.
The maximum sentence for the felony theft charge is 10 years and a $15,000 fine.
Biddle’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 27, 2022. Until then, he will remain on home detention and GPS monitoring with the ankle bracelet. Biddle is also expected to undergo evaluation by a court psychiatrist and a pretrial services supervisor.
Natalie Jones is a reporter covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.