EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools' former safety and security supervisor will serve 90 days in jail after being convicted of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School last December.
Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe sentenced Donald L. Cooper, 47, of Cambridge, to five years in jail and suspended all but 90 days after Cooper entered an Alford plea Tuesday to reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor charge.
An Alford plea does not require a defendant to admit guilt, but acknowledges there was likely enough evidence for a conviction had the case gone to trial.
The case against Cooper stemmed from an incident at Easton High School on Dec. 8, 2021. At the time, Cooper was employed as a full-time safety and security supervisor for TCPS.
During Wednesday’s plea hearing, Deputy State’s Attorney Chelsea Endzel, who prosecuted the case, said that officers from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Easton Police Department responded to the school around 7:46 a.m. for a report of a threat of mass violence.
The nonspecific threat, unrelated to Cooper, was seen on social media and was later deemed not credible. The school was on a level II lockdown for about an hour that morning, meaning that all interior doors were locked and no entry into or exit from the building was allowed.
While police were outside the school, TCSO Deputy Samuel Faggert heard what sounded like plastic hitting concrete and saw a man, later identified as Cooper, running away from the school toward the flagpoles, Endzel said. Cooper then turned back around and picked up a dark object off of the ground.
TCSO Sgt. Justin Aita later informed Faggert that the object was a black handgun, and that the handgun was dropped at an angle where the barrel was pointing toward law enforcement officers present at the school. Students and parents were also in the vicinity of the front of the school when Cooper dropped the handgun, Endzel said.
The handgun fell out of a fabric pouch attached to Cooper’s belt, and he was seen wearing the same pouch the day before during another investigation of a threat of mass violence at the high school, Endzel said.
Endzel said after Cooper picked up the handgun, he attempted to enter the high school with the gun. Kevin Shafer, TCPS director of operations, prevented Cooper from entering the building with the gun.
Through investigation, police learned that Shafer had denied Cooper’s requests to carry a gun on school property and that he had told Cooper he was not allowed to bring any kind of firearms onto the property.
Cooper was interviewed at the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 14, 2021.
Cooper told police that on Dec. 8, he was working a side job in the early morning hours, and that his captain from his hospital job had called the previous day and told him he needed to get a flu shot to be eligible to work more shifts at the hospital.
Cooper admitted to police that he was carrying a loaded .380 caliber Glock model 43 handgun at the time, and that the loaded gun fell from his holster when he ran toward a car with children inside to try to prevent them from entering the property, as the school was still on lockdown.
The police investigation into the case revealed that Cooper had texted TCSO Sgt. Kevin Parks, the school resource officer (SRO) assigned to Easton High School after the incident about what had happened.
One text said, "Man that was my f—ing bad!! I was rushing to get here and jumped out of the truck as I was getting dressed and I thought I had pulled it off when I got out of the truck!"
Cooper told police that he had a valid wear and carry permit through the state and that he was coming from his job at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, where he was allowed to carry his firearm.
While Cooper did possess a valid wear and carry permit, the permit was granted with a special restriction of only carrying the gun to and from his employment at the hospital as a special police officer, Endzel said.
However, the special police officer program at the hospital had been terminated several years ago and hospital staff were not allowed to carry firearms. Cooper had not worked a shift at the hospital for at least two years as of Dec. 8, 2021, Endzel said.
Text messages also showed that Cooper had texted his hospital supervisor just after 10 a.m. asking if he could get a flu shot at the hospital, more than two hours after the incident occurred at the high school, she said.
“As the defendant dropped a loaded handgun in the proximity of children, parents, school staff and police officers, his conduct created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to those who were present,” Endzel said in closing.
After Kehoe found that there was a factual basis for the reckless endangerment charge, Endzel gave her recommendation for sentencing: five years in jail with all but 90 days suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation with several special conditions.
Endzel added that while Cooper did not have a serious record, there were several aggravating factors that warranted incarceration in the case.
Tensions were already high at the school that day due to the reported threat of mass violence, and there was a risk that the gun could have fired, potentially causing other officers to fire or other consequences that “could have been horrific for those on scene,” she said.
Endzel asserted that Cooper was also choosing to carry a firearm multiple years after he lost the designation on his permit specifying the only time and place he could wear and carry.
Cooper knew he had a gun on his person when he approached the school that morning and decided to proceed to the school anyway, despite the presence of law enforcement handling issues with parents, she said.
Additionally, the fact that Cooper had been seen wearing the same holster or pouch the day before on school property “suggests that it wasn’t a one-off or a mistake” that he was carrying on school grounds, she said.
Endzel emphasized that in Cooper’s statements to police, he had characterized the incident as a mistake, but it was clear that he had been “making the conscious choice to carry a loaded firearm for quite some time” after losing his designation as a special police officer and in contradiction to the limitations imposed by the permit.
Kehoe agreed with Endzel’s recommendation and imposed the sentence. Following his release, Cooper will be placed on five years of supervised probation. He is barred from Talbot County Public Schools property and must not own or possess any firearms.
Debbie Gardner, Talbot County Public Schools’ communication officer, said that because of the complexity of the situation, the school system was unable to discuss Cooper’s employment status.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Cooper was still listed as an employee on the Talbot County Public Schools staff directory. He was no longer listed in the directory after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Cooper’s wife Brittany Cooper confirmed that he lost his job.
Cooper is scheduled to report to the Talbot County Detention Center Friday at 4 p.m. to begin his sentence. Prior to Cooper reporting, some family and friends plan to be gathered outside the jail at 3:30 p.m. for a demonstration of support.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
