EASTON — Police arrested four individuals Tuesday in connection with a March jewelry store theft in Easton.
On Tuesday, April 26, detectives with the Easton Police Department and Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland and officers from the Spring Garden Township Police Department, York County Regional Police Department and U.S. Marshals in Pennsylvania executed three residential search and seizure warrants in Baltimore and one in York, Pennsylvania. The seizures led to police taking four individuals into custody.
Nathan Burrell Jr., 66, of York, Pennsylvania, Darryl E. Lomax, 61, of Baltimore, Ondray M. Gwynn, 62, of Baltimore, and Gregory L. Rice, 70, of Baltimore, were arrested Tuesday. All four men have been charged with theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, attempted theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and conspiracy to commit theft of $25,000 to under $100,000.
Lomax, Gwynn and Rice were released to the custody of the Baltimore County Detention Center. Burrell was released to the custody of the York County Prison in Pennsylvania pending extradition.
According to online court records, Gwynn posted a $2,500 corporate bond on Wednesday and was released from the detention center.
Lomax and Rice both posted a $5,000 corporate bond on Wednesday and were released from the detention center. Online court records indicate that a public defender requested a preliminary hearing in the matter for both defendants.
The charges stem from an incident in downtown Easton on March 5. Officers from EPD responded to Shearer the Jeweler on North Washington Street in reference to a jewelry theft.
Officers learned that five men entered the store at different times. Once in the store, the individuals distracted employees while Gwynn stole diamonds from the store. A sixth suspect remained in one of the suspect vehicles, police said.
Detectives also learned that the suspects attempted a distraction theft at another jewelry store and at the Amish Market in Easton.
EPD has outstanding arrest warrants for the two other individuals, who were not located when the search and seizure warrants were executed. The two other individuals have not been publicly named.
According to police, the Baltimore County Police Department also had arrest warrants open for these subjects in other open investigations involving distraction thefts in their jurisdiction.
Police said the operation would not have been successful without the collaboration of all agencies involved.
