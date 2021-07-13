DENTON — A Centreville man arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant from Delaware briefly escaped from custody July 7.
A deputy with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office was taking arrestee Cody Lee Figiel, 29, to the Caroline County Detention Center, 101 Gay St., about 12:15 p.m. As the deputy attempted to enter the facility, Lee broke from the deputy's control and ran, the sheriff's office said.
After a short foot pursuit to the area of Crouse Park, Figiel was taken into custody again and released to the detention center without further incident, police said.
Figiel was held without bond at the detention center until he was extradited to Delaware on July 9.
