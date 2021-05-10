SALISBURY — Funeral services will be held today (Monday, May 10) for Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook.
Heacook, 54, died April 28 after being violently attacked responding to a call on April 25.
He was a 22-year veteran of the Delmar police force and is survived by his wife and son.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and community leaders are scheduled to speak at the officer’s funeral at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.
A public viewing is being held this morning before the funeral services.
Randon Wilkerson, 30, faces murder and assault charges in the officer’s death as well as an attack on elderly couple the same morning.
