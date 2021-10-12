ANNAPOLIS — A “gang leader” orchestrated a drug dealing and sex trafficking operation from a Maryland hotel and used hotel staff to help avoid police.
That is according to the Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and the Anne Arundel County Police Department after guilty pleas and prison sentences handed down Oct. 5 for David Tico Brown, 45, and his associate Michael Anthony Copeland, 42.
Brown’s “gang” engaged in the distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana as well as prostitution and the sex trafficking of several women in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City, according to police.
Brown pleaded guilty to being a gang leader, a volume drug dealer, conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with all but 28 years suspended while Copeland was sentenced to 40 years in prison with all but 24 years suspended.
“Brown’s co-conspirators kept him so well insulated that he rarely left the hotel,” Frosh’s office said in a statement. The attorney general identified the hotel as a Comfort Inn near the Anne Arundel County border with Baltimore
The drugs were cooked, packaged and distributed at the hotel. Some members of the organization furthered the efforts of the gang by forcing "women to engage in sex trafficking and encouraging those victims to provide drugs to their ‘dates’.”, according to the attorney general’s office.
The trafficked women were forced “to engage in sex trafficking in exchange for rooms at the hotel, money and illegal narcotics,” according to prosecutors
Guns, drugs and $27,000 in cash were seized in the arrests of the Annapolis-based gang. “Brown and Copeland organized and led the distribution of large amounts of illegal and deadly drugs,” said Frosh. “Their illegal activities stretched across multiple counties. In addition to the drug distribution, they trafficked women to further the efforts of the organization."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.