GOLDSBORO — Following several hours of refusing to surrender and negotiating with police, a Goldsboro man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to allegedly pointing a shotgun at a tow truck operator.
Thomas Lee Miller Jr., 40, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and rifle/shotgun possession by a disqualified person.
Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 421 Main Street in Goldsboro just after noon Nov. 28 in reference to a tow truck operator reporting a man pointing a shotgun at him.
The tow truck operator, Joseph Lituski, told police the man pointing the shotgun at him was threatening to shoot him if he did not release the vehicle he was attempting to repossess and leave the property. When Lituski said he was calling the police, the man also reportedly made threats toward law enforcement.
Deputies attempted to make contact with the man, later identified as Miller, who refused to speak to police and ordered them off of his property.
Police said after all efforts to get Miller to exit his residence and surrender were exhausted, deputies requested a crisis negotiation team and tactical response team from the Easton Police Department to respond to the scene.
Police asked that residents avoid the area and temporarily shut down roads through Goldsboro.
After several hours of negotiation, Miller surrendered to police, and he was taken into custody shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Miller was held on no bond. He remains in custody at the Caroline County Detention Center in Denton.
Numerous law enforcement agencies and emergency services units assisted, including the Easton Police Department, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Denton Police Department, the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company, the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Department, the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department, the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services and the Maryland State Highway Administration.
