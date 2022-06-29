DENTON — The Federalsburg woman who pleaded guilty to neglect of a minor following the August 2021 death of her 3-week-old granddaughter was sentenced to time served and given probation Thursday, June 9.
Circuit Judge Paul Bowman sentenced Theresa Marie Draper, 58, to three years in jail and suspended all but time served after Draper pleaded guilty to neglect of a minor in connection to the death of her granddaughter Jayleeyah Whaley last summer.
Draper was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor in the Caroline County Circuit Court in late April.
Draper was arrested and taken into custody without incident on May 2. She was released from the detention center on May 26, the day she entered the guilty plea.
The charges stemmed from the death of 3-week-old Jayleeyah Whaley on Aug. 7, 2021. Federalsburg Police officers responded to Draper’s home in the 3400 block of Holland Drive to assist emergency medical services personnel with an infant reportedly in cardiac arrest.
Responders found Jayleeyah unconscious, unresponsive and unable to be revived.
A death investigation was conducted by FPD officers, which included multiple search warrants in Maryland and Delaware.
The investigation led to the indictment of Draper and the infant’s mother Amanda Johnson, 33, of Federalsburg, who is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor.
The baby’s cause of death has not been publicly released.
Caroline County State’s Attorney Joseph Riley said the case against Draper revolved around her role in the neglect of a Delaware child safety plan for Jayleeyah.
According to the plan, Draper was tasked with assisting Johnson with the infant. The plan also stated that no unsupervised contact between Johnson and Jayleeyah was allowed.
When first responders arrived on Aug. 7, they found Johnson alone on the couch with the unresponsive infant. Draper had reportedly gone to bed and was not with the two.
Riley referenced a recent Maryland Court of Special Appeals opinion regarding children in need of assistance (CINA) — children who require court intervention due to the abuse or neglect or due to the child’s parents or guardian not giving proper care and attention — to define Draper’s involvement in the child neglect.
The opinion defined neglect under the CINA statute as leaving a child unattended or failing to give proper care and attention to a child by any individual who has permanent or temporary care and custody of the child.
The opinion also found that the children in question in the appealed case were CINAs based on the mother’s violation of a safety plan.
While violation of a child safety plan by itself is not child neglect under Maryland law, the definitions of child neglect laid out in the opinion applied to the case against Draper, Riley asserted.
During the sentencing hearing June 9, Riley reinforced his position, saying that while the violation of the safety plan wasn’t the greatest level of neglect, Draper allowing Johnson to have unsupervised care of the child led to the worst possible outcome.
Draper’s defense attorney Eduardo Gonzalez y Torres agreed this was the worst possible outcome.
Gonzalez said Draper was incredibly resentful for her involvement with Jayleeyah’s death, adding that she wasn’t aware of Johnson’s drug use and the effect it had on Jayleeyah. Now, she wants to be a voice for Jayleeyah and is trying to gain custody of Johnson’s other children.
He also asked the court to consider the Delaware side of the case involving the other children, asking for an order requiring no unlawful contact with her grandchildren. Receiving that order would allow her to have contact with the grandchildren.
Draper made a brief statement prior to sentencing, saying she wished she could do that day all over again, but she couldn’t.
Bowman said the death of an infant would be a tragic chapter in anyone’s life, acknowledging Draper’s misjudgment in letting Johnson be with Jayleeyah unsupervised.
Bowman handed down a three-year jail sentence, suspending all but 25 days of time served. Draper was also placed on three years of unsupervised probation following all standard conditions.
Bowman also ordered that Draper have no unlawful contact with her grandchildren and ruled that she is allowed to travel between Maryland and Delaware.
While Draper’s case is now closed, Johnson’s case is just beginning.
Johnson had an initial appearance in the Caroline County Circuit Court on June 23, and the state filed a motion June 24 to seek a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.