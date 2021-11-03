EASTON — A Grasonville man is facing theft, firearm and marijuana possession charges after police found his vehicle with stolen tags damaged in the middle of the road.
Officers from the Easton Police Department were initially dispatched to N. Park Street on Oct. 28 to investigate a vehicle with extensive damage sitting in the middle of the roadway.
Police reports indicate that officers found Amon Stowers, 24, and another male standing by the car. After running a check on the vehicle’s license plates, officers realized that the tag was stolen and placed Stowers under arrest, according to the report.
A search of Stowers, his backpack and his car yielded several items: a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 14 rounds, one of which was in the chamber; three bags of marijuana totaling about 157 grams, or 5.5 ounces; a digital scale and a pint bottle of promethazine hydrochloride syrup.
Court records indicated that Stowers had two open warrants — one for having a handgun on his person, and one for illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. The police report stated Stowers is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.
Following his arrest, Stowers was ordered held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center by the county’s district court commissioner, according to the report. A bail review on Oct. 29 ordered him to continue to be held without bond.
Stowers is charged with felony possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a handgun on his person, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm, having a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and theft of less than $100.
Stowers is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17, according to online court records.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.