BALTIMORE — U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Linda Pylant, age 59, of Grasonville, Thursday to four years in federal prison, followed by one year of home detention as part of three years of supervised release, for wire fraud, social security fraud, tax evasion, and aggravated identity theft in connection with schemes to defraud her employer, fraudulently obtain disability insurance payments, and evade more than $225,000 in taxes, including by concealing income in connection with a bankruptcy petition.

