EASTON — In her run for Talbot County State’s Attorney, Ellen Barry Grunden promises to bring technology, extensive local prosecutorial experience and a renewed sense of mission if elected.
Grunden is running as the Democratic candidate for Talbot County State’s Attorney, seeking to fill a role that’s been held by now-retiring incumbent Scott Patterson for over 35 years.
Grunden attended Vanderbilt University and Georgetown University’s law school. Her 24-year career as an attorney has focused on prosecution: three years in Dorchester County and 21 years in Talbot County.
In 2004, three years after starting with the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, Grunden was appointed deputy state’s attorney, a position she’s held since. In her role, she interacts with allied agencies and serves on numerous committees and boards, including the Children’s Advocacy Center advisory board.
A significant part of her position as deputy state’s attorney is fielding calls on a daily basis. Calls come from law enforcement, school resource officers and personnel, mental health professionals and various agencies under the Department of Social Services.
“I’ve been answering that phone for 18 years in addition to everything else,” she said. “I’m in the statewide committees and county organizations; that involved a lot of building relationships. You know, if I get a call, and I don’t know the answer, or I’m not the right person to handle the question, I probably have somebody on my phone that I can direct the caller to who will solve the problem.”
Having felt a strong sense of responsibility for the office over nearly two decades, Grunden knew the next step was to file to run for the office herself.
“Specifically, why I decided to run was not only the incremental 18 years of noticing what I believe is some pretty serious neglect on the part of the incumbent and definitely misdirection of human resources, but because between September and December last of last year, we lost three of our six attorneys.”
Grunden noticed a pattern with the state’s attorneys who were leaving the office: they generally weren’t leaving to make more money in private practice — they were going to another prosecutor’s office.
“That shouldn’t be happening,” she said. “Talbot County citizens shouldn’t be losing good prosecutors because they don’t like the work environment or the opportunities.”
Grunden said that changing the office’s ethos and sense of mission is a pressing issue.
“I think we’ve been missing the point of why we’re there,” she said, explaining that in many instances, the leadership has been missing that point and falling short the oath they’ve taken to uphold their duties and responsibilities to the people of Talbot County, law enforcement, allied agencies and the court system.
“How well we do our jobs matters to how well they can do their jobs,” she said.
Grunden also said she would reevaluate the office’s budget to better allocate money for salaries for attorneys and support staff to increase retention in the office.
Modernizing technology is another key issue in the state’s attorney’s office that Grunden hopes to address if elected. She highlighted a need for laptops for attorneys to bring to court to boost courtroom efficiency.
She also discussed implementing an app for the victim-witness coordinator to use to better coordinate police and civilian witnesses. The app would especially help officers with heavy caseloads, who are “running ragged,” she said.
Grunden sees the increase in drugs, especially fentanyl, in the community as a significant driver of crime. Drug use and distribution is connected with a variety of different crimes.
“When there’s a problem with the economy, then drugs are an issue because people self medicate,” she said. “And then maybe, drug distribution is an issue because that’s a way to make money when there aren’t jobs somewhere else, and then theft goes up because people are fueling habits by stealing, and tempers flare when people are in survival mode for a number of different reasons that lead to assaultive behavior, especially family violence, to increase.”
The interconnectedness of drug use and crime is why it’s important to work with local agencies that support struggling community members, she said.
New ideas
In light of growing dockets, Grunden wants to reorganize prosecution in the district court to a rotating monthly schedule so that all six attorneys, including the elected state’s attorney, appear in the court.
Prosecutors appear in the district court three days a week for a variety of cases, ranging from traffic violations to felonies.
She sees having only one prosecutor handling cases in the district court as a poor use of human resources, and rotating through prosecutors is better for distributing caseloads so every case gets the attention it needs.
Rotating through prosecutors in district court would also afford all of the office’s attorneys an opportunity to build relationships with law enforcement — something Grunden sees as essential.
Grunden would also like to convene the grand jury more frequently, especially for the more sensitive cases the office deals with. A grand jury evaluates the state’s evidence against a person and determines whether there is probable cause for criminal charges.
In terms of increasing transparency with the state’s attorney’s office, Grunden proposed updating the office’s website. The current page is housed on the Talbot County government website, and hasn’t been updated in some time. She also re-emphasized the need for a digital program to coordinate witnesses, saying it would improve the relationship between the public and the office.
Grunden also said she wants to be responsive to the public through personally responding to as many calls and emails as possible, along with meeting anyone who wants to learn more about the office or how the office interfaces with certain concerns. Meeting with local agencies and committees remains a priority as well.
Prosecution
When it comes to prosecuting cases, Grunden said she carefully considers them all to make the best decision for the community as a whole and for the victims involved. She wants to ensure that every case is covered fully by prosecutors in her office if elected.
She noted a common misconception among people not involved in the criminal justice system: that a plea isn’t a conviction. A plea is still a conviction, even without a trial, and there are many alternatives to a trial, she said.
“If every case that was charged went to trial, the system would blow up,” she said. “I mean, we simply do not have the time, the courtrooms, the personnel, to try every case.”
Grunden also wants to maintain the current system of prosecutors at the felony level having certain areas of specialty, citing efficiency in processing information and approaching the prosecution as why it’s been successful.
The system also makes sense for law enforcement, she said, adding that officers can call a prosecutor with a particular situation and trust that the prosecutor is fluent in recent case law and how the courts are handling similar cases.
Continuity
Grunden highlighted the importance of the election for State’s Attorney, emphasizing that Talbot County voters haven’t had a contested election for the position in nearly 40 years and that they need to know what their choices are.
Grunden asserted that she’s ready to lead on day one, citing her 21 years of prosecutorial experience in Talbot County, community relationships and dedication to the office as attributes that make her a stronger candidate than her opponent, Republican candidate Joe Coale.
“I would suggest to the voters that the disparity in length of experience and particularities of experience should make this a clear choice,” she said, adding that public safety demands more continuity of dedication.
The general election is Nov. 8, with early voting running from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.