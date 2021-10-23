BALTIMORE — Two prison guards have pleaded guilty to racketeering, conspiracy and bribery charges for providing drugs, cellphones and other contraband to inmates at the Chesapeake Detention Facility.
One of the corrections officers — Talaia Youngblood, 35 — also allegedly had a romantic relationship with one of the prison inmates being helped.
Youngblood and Darren Parker, 45, pleaded guilty to the federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore.
“These corrupt correctional officers endangered the lives of their co-workers and of the detainees entrusted to their care and supervision,” said U.S. Attorney Erek Barron. “The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to root out prison corruption and prosecute correctional officers who abuse their positions of trust to facilitate and engage in criminal behavior.”
The Chesapeake facility is run by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) via a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and is used solely for federal pretrial detainees. The Baltimore center is a maximum-security prison with 500 male and female inmates.
Prosecutors said Youngblood started smuggling contraband into the prison facility in 2017. Parker started smuggling items in 2018. Police searches recovered cash, drugs and communications with the inmates the guards were helping, according to prosecutors.
The two guards face as much as 20 years in prison and will be sentenced in December and January.
A third guard, four detainees and two women who helped engineer the smuggling and bribes were also indicted in the investigation in Oct. 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.